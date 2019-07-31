Tesco Bitesize 18 Mini Savoury Eggs 216G
- Energy145kJ 35kcal2%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.6g3%
- Sugars<0.1<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 289kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned pork sausage meat filled with egg and mayonnaise, coated in breadcrumbs.
- Meaty and Golden Egg mayonnaise encased in seasoned sausage meat and fine breadcrumbs Our savoury eggs are made by our experts in Lincolnshire.
- Pack size: 216g
Information
Ingredients
Pork (40%), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Egg (12%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Salt, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Pepper Extract, White Pepper, Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Nutmeg, Paprika Extract, Sage Extract, Mustard Seed, Marjoram Extract, Dried Marjoram, Dried Sage.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost throroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 12 mins Remove all packaging. Can be eaten hot or cold. If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 mins.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
Number of uses
18 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Net Contents
216g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One savoury egg (12g)
|Energy
|1207kJ / 289kcal
|145kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|10.2g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
|Pack contains approx. 18 servings.
|-
|-
