Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Cured Gammon Joint

TASTY TASTY
this gammon,was the tastiest gammon, I had ever tasted.Ideal, for a main meal or just for a sandwich filler.
I rejected this at home-delivery due to very thick layer of fat and rind clearly visible. This is the only problem with not going to choose your own shopping. I would never have picked this up in the store with such a high proportion of fat/rind. I am sure it would have tasted delicious but makes it very expensive when so much would be wasted