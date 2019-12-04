By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Smoked Wiltshire Cured Gammon Joint

£ 11.70
£5.00/kg

Product Description

  • Oak and beech smoked Wiltshire cured gammon joint with added water.
  • Tesco Finest gammon comes from outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty and succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste then air drying it to develop the texture before smoking it gently with sustainably sourced oak and beech wood. TIP: Use leftovers with Bubble & Squeek.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Caramelised Sugar Syrup.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 30 mins per 500g plus 50 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins per 500g plus 50 mins Allow joint to rest for 10 mins allowing the colour to return and the natural odour to dissipate. Place in a roasting tin and cover loosely with foil. Calculate cooking time at 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove foil for the last 10 mins of cooking time. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 mins before carving. For crunchy crackling, the rind is already scored for you, follow the cooking instructions above but do not cover with foil. Remove strings, carve and enjoy hot or cold. Do not overcook.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

TASTY TASTY

5 stars

this gammon,was the tastiest gammon, I had ever tasted.Ideal, for a main meal or just for a sandwich filler.

I rejected this at home-delivery due to very thick

2 stars

I rejected this at home-delivery due to very thick layer of fat and rind clearly visible. This is the only problem with not going to choose your own shopping. I would never have picked this up in the store with such a high proportion of fat/rind. I am sure it would have tasted delicious but makes it very expensive when so much would be wasted

Offer

Offer

Offer

