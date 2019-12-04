Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Gammon Joint

Don’t bother.
As previously stated this gammon joint is far too salty. I usually soak then boil a gammon joint, been doing it that way for many years, but thought that I would buy a Finest joint and follow the instructions to roast it. There’s no mention of soaking so I assumed that it wasn’t necessary. The joint has taken longer than detailed to cook, used a meat thermometer to check, and I am now trying to rescue the meat by simmering it in a pan to remove some of the salty taste. I am an experienced cook and I have never had this problem before. What a waste of money.
gammon steaks have higher salt, so as gammon it has normal salt, if you want ham, you have to boil it for about an hour before you roast it,
Excellent gammon
Excellent gammon joint, I can only think previous reviewers don't know that cured gammon needs soaking overnight and have also overcooked it. In cold water bring to boil then low simmer covered 15mins per 500g, let cool, lid off, until able to handle, skin off, glaze, 180 oven 30mins, easy.
Very disappointed. I thought when I bought the finest range I would have quality. Too salty and tough texture
Not Tesco finest Fell apart and was tasteless.
I wouldn’t call this Tesco finest!!! It doesn’t look anything like the picture and a large chunk fell out of the middle during/after cooking, making it difficult to carve and it is rather tasteless.
Very salty
Very good flavour. Totally spoiled because of excessive salt. I purchase a small joint. Would have benefitted from being soaked in water. Maybe cooked in water. Good texture but disappointing.
INEDIBLE,LIKE EATING PURE SALT
This was the worst piece of Wiltshire gammon l have ever had.l I have eaten gammon for many many years,l have tried all different varieties,but my preference is dry cured.It states it is aged in brine to give it a salty taste which l have purchased the same sort of thing elsewhere which was lovely.This was like eating pure salt,we had about 4 thin slices each and was drinking for the next 5 hours trying to get rid of the awful salty taste,maybe this joint passed quality control by mistake, but it definitely was inedible.The texture however was good and it looked nice,but really was not