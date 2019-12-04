By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Gammon Joint

Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Unsmoked Wiltshire Gammon Joint
£ 11.70
£5.00/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Unsmoked Wiltshire cured gammon joint with added water.
  • Tesco Finest gammon comes from outdoor bred pigs, which give tasty and succulent pork. Our experts cure the meat by steeping it in an aged Wiltshire brine for a distinctive salty taste before air drying it to develop the texture.

Ingredients

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (90%), Water, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Temperature: 190, 170, 5
Time: 30 mins per 500g plus 50 mins
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 30 mins per 500g plus 50 mins Allow joint to rest for 10 mins allowing the colour to return and the natural odour to dissipate. Place in a roasting tin and cover loosely with foil. Calculate cooking time at 30 mins per 500g plus 30 mins. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Remove foil for the last 10 mins of cooking time. Allow joint to rest in a warm place for 10 mins before carving. For crunchy crackling, the rind is already scored for you, follow the cooking instructions above but do not cover with foil. Remove strings, carve and enjoy hot or cold. Do not overcook.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Don’t bother.

1 stars

As previously stated this gammon joint is far too salty. I usually soak then boil a gammon joint, been doing it that way for many years, but thought that I would buy a Finest joint and follow the instructions to roast it. There’s no mention of soaking so I assumed that it wasn’t necessary. The joint has taken longer than detailed to cook, used a meat thermometer to check, and I am now trying to rescue the meat by simmering it in a pan to remove some of the salty taste. I am an experienced cook and I have never had this problem before. What a waste of money.

gammon steaks have higher salt, so as gammon it ha

4 stars

gammon steaks have higher salt, so as gammon it has normal salt, if you want ham, you have to boil it for about an hour before you roast it,

Excellent gammon

5 stars

Excellent gammon joint, I can only think previous reviewers don't know that cured gammon needs soaking overnight and have also overcooked it. In cold water bring to boil then low simmer covered 15mins per 500g, let cool, lid off, until able to handle, skin off, glaze, 180 oven 30mins, easy.

Very disappointed. I thought when I bought the fin

2 stars

Very disappointed. I thought when I bought the finest range I would have quality. Too salty and tough texture

Not Tesco finest Fell apart and was tasteless.

2 stars

I wouldn’t call this Tesco finest!!! It doesn’t look anything like the picture and a large chunk fell out of the middle during/after cooking, making it difficult to carve and it is rather tasteless.

Very salty

2 stars

Very good flavour. Totally spoiled because of excessive salt. I purchase a small joint. Would have benefitted from being soaked in water. Maybe cooked in water. Good texture but disappointing.

INEDIBLE,LIKE EATING PURE SALT

1 stars

This was the worst piece of Wiltshire gammon l have ever had.l I have eaten gammon for many many years,l have tried all different varieties,but my preference is dry cured.It states it is aged in brine to give it a salty taste which l have purchased the same sort of thing elsewhere which was lovely.This was like eating pure salt,we had about 4 thin slices each and was drinking for the next 5 hours trying to get rid of the awful salty taste,maybe this joint passed quality control by mistake, but it definitely was inedible.The texture however was good and it looked nice,but really was not

