Schar Sweet Brioche Rolls 200G

Product Description
- Gluten and wheat free soft sweet brioche rolls.
- Europe's No 1* Gluten Free - Est. 1922
- *www.schaer.com/no1
- Already Europe's favourite in gluten free, Schär are now here in the UK with the mission of making every food moment one you'll savour. Whether it's dinner with the family, or tea and biscuits with your close friends, you'll find that life tastes a lot better with Schär. That's because we've got a dedicated team working around the clock to bring back all of your favourite foods, with more taste and more choice so there's more to life.
- Decades of making mealtimes more enjoyable.
- That's why we're number 1.
- This product is packed in protective atmosphere.
- Delicious sweet breakfast rolls spread with jam for the perfect weekend treat
- Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Source of fibre
- Gluten, wheat and preservative free
- Lactose free (lactose <0.007g/100g)
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Water, Sugar, Eggs, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Water, Canola Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids); Acid: (Citric Acid); Natural Flavour], Rice Starch, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Thickeners: (Guar Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Emulsifier: (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acid: (Citric Acid), Flavour
Allergy Information
- May also contain Soya and Lupin
Storage
Store in cool and dry place.It can be frozen. Best before: See top of pack.
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation: This product can be eaten straight from the pack without refreshing.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
- 401 Faraday Street,
- Birchwood Park,
- Warrington,
- WA3 6GA.
Return to
- Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
- Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
- Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
- Email: share@schar.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|50 g = 1 Roll
|% RI** per 50 g
|Energy
|1236 kJ
|620 kJ
|-
|293 kcal
|147 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|7.3 g
|3.7 g
|5 %
|of which saturates
|3.9 g
|2.0 g
|10 %
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|26 g
|10 %
|of which sugars
|14 g
|7.0 g
|8 %
|Fibre
|3.0 g
|1.5 g
|-
|Protein
|3.4 g
|1.7 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.38 g
|6 %
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
