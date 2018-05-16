By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schar Sweet Brioche Rolls 200G

Schar Sweet Brioche Rolls 200G
£ 2.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten and wheat free soft sweet brioche rolls.
  • Europe's No 1* Gluten Free - Est. 1922
  • *www.schaer.com/no1
  • Already Europe's favourite in gluten free, Schär are now here in the UK with the mission of making every food moment one you'll savour. Whether it's dinner with the family, or tea and biscuits with your close friends, you'll find that life tastes a lot better with Schär. That's because we've got a dedicated team working around the clock to bring back all of your favourite foods, with more taste and more choice so there's more to life.
  • Decades of making mealtimes more enjoyable.
  • That's why we're number 1.
  • This product is packed in protective atmosphere.
  • Delicious sweet breakfast rolls spread with jam for the perfect weekend treat
  • Specifically formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Source of fibre
  • Gluten, wheat and preservative free
  • Lactose free (lactose <0.007g/100g)
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Water, Sugar, Eggs, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Water, Canola Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids); Acid: (Citric Acid); Natural Flavour], Rice Starch, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fibre (Psyllium), Thickeners: (Guar Gum, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Yeast, Emulsifier: (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Acid: (Citric Acid), Flavour

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Lupin

Storage

Store in cool and dry place.It can be frozen. Best before: See top of pack.

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: This product can be eaten straight from the pack without refreshing.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Dr. Schär UK Ltd.,
  • 401 Faraday Street,
  • Birchwood Park,
  • Warrington,
  • WA3 6GA.

Return to

  • Visit us at www.schar.co.uk
  • Questions or Comments? 0800 161 5838
  • Republic of Ireland: 1 800 818 551
  • Email: share@schar.co.uk
Net Contents

4 x 50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g50 g = 1 Roll% RI** per 50 g
Energy 1236 kJ620 kJ
-293 kcal147 kcal7 %
Fat 7.3 g3.7 g5 %
of which saturates 3.9 g2.0 g10 %
Carbohydrate 52 g26 g10 %
of which sugars 14 g7.0 g8 %
Fibre 3.0 g1.5 g-
Protein 3.4 g1.7 g3 %
Salt 0.75 g0.38 g6 %
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

