Tesco 8 Pork & Apple Sausages 454G

So pleased that my local store has started stocking these again as they are a family favourite and we really enjoy them. Taste really good.
bring them back
these were lovely why have you removed them
Very Tasty
I orignally bought these as a treat for my granddaughter. However im finding myself having to buy them more and more as my whole family love the taste. The balance between pork and apple is perfect and whilst cooking they do not split. Your just left with a really tasty Pork and Apple sausage. If they stopped making these i would surely miss them
Full flavor meaty sausage 100% best sausage.
A lovely meaty sausage full of flavor little fat