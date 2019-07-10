By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 8 Pork & Apple Sausages 454G

5(4)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco 8 Pork & Apple Sausages 454G
2 sausages
  • Energy888kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat13.9g
    20%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars3.5g
    4%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ / 240kcal

Product Description

  • Pork and apple sausages.
  • 100% BRITISH PORK Simply prepared with Bramley apples for a delicate sweetness
  • Pack size: 454g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Apple, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Dried Apple (Sulphites), Salt, Demerara Sugar, Spices (Nutmeg, White Pepper, Coriander, Cinnamon, Clove), White Sugar, Durum Wheat Semolina, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Sage, Dextrose, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sunflower Oil.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 16-18 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Pre-heat a little oil in a frying pan. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 12-15 minutes. Turn occasionally. Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

454g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 sausages (89g**)
Energy998kJ / 240kcal888kJ / 213kcal
Fat15.7g13.9g
Saturates5.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate7.1g6.3g
Sugars4.0g3.5g
Fibre1.7g1.5g
Protein16.7g14.9g
Salt1.3g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 454g typically weighs 356g.--

So pleased that my local store has started stockin

5 stars

So pleased that my local store has started stocking these again as they are a family favourite and we really enjoy them. Taste really good.

bring them back

5 stars

these were lovely why have you removed them

Very Tasty

5 stars

I orignally bought these as a treat for my granddaughter. However im finding myself having to buy them more and more as my whole family love the taste. The balance between pork and apple is perfect and whilst cooking they do not split. Your just left with a really tasty Pork and Apple sausage. If they stopped making these i would surely miss them

Full flavor meaty sausage 100% best sausage.

5 stars

A lovely meaty sausage full of flavor little fat

£ 1.70
£ 1.70
£ 1.50
£ 1.38
