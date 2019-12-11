By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 70 Cocktail Sausages 616G

£ 3.10
£0.50/100g

Offer

5 sausages
  • Energy472kJ 113kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates2.7g
    14%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked pork cocktail sausages.
  • Oven Baked Carefully seasoned with spices for a full flavoured sausage
  • Pack size: 616g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Spice And Herb Extracts [Sage, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger], Rapeseed Oil.

Filled into U.K. and non U.K. beef casings.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 8-10 mins. Spread sausages evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat once cooled.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

14 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

616g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g5 sausages (44g)
Energy1072kJ / 257kcal472kJ / 113kcal
Fat16.7g7.4g
Saturates6.1g2.7g
Carbohydrate12.8g5.6g
Sugars1.5g0.6g
Fibre2.0g0.9g
Protein12.9g5.7g
Salt1.5g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When heated according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

They do not look at the best before date.

1 stars

These had a next day expiry date - +5 was quoted, all in the bin before Christmas.

