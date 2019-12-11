Tesco 70 Cocktail Sausages 616G

They do not look at the best before date.
These had a next day expiry date - +5 was quoted, all in the bin before Christmas.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1072kJ / 257kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (61%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Dextrose, Sugar, Stabiliser (Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Yeast Extract, Spice And Herb Extracts [Sage, Black Pepper, Nutmeg, Mace, Cayenne Pepper, Ginger], Rapeseed Oil.
Filled into U.K. and non U.K. beef casings.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4-6 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. This product may have been previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. Defrosted: It is suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Instructions: Oven 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 Chilled: 8-10 mins. Spread sausages evenly on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Do not reheat once cooled.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|5 sausages (44g)
|Energy
|1072kJ / 257kcal
|472kJ / 113kcal
|Fat
|16.7g
|7.4g
|Saturates
|6.1g
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate
|12.8g
|5.6g
|Sugars
|1.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Protein
|12.9g
|5.7g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.6g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When heated according to instructions.
