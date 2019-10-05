Tesco 1% British Milk 2.27L / 4 Pints

good milk product ! but beware go's off quickly ON
good milk product ! but beware go's off quickly ON the sell by date !
BUT - The milk was at it's sell by date. I hope wh
BUT - The milk was at it's sell by date. I hope when I make another order there is at least a week sell by.
Gone off milk
We had a delivery on the 12th, 3x 4litre of these. We had to chuck them the following day as they had gone off. Dated the 13th!
Fantastic! only 1% fat, but tastes more like semi
Fantastic! only 1% fat, but tastes more like semi skimmed.
Good stuff
Not enough on the shelf
Great when you get used to it
Whilst this not far off being skimmed milk it tastes so much better