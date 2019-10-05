By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 1% British Milk 2.27L / 4 Pints

4.5(6)Write a review
Tesco 1% British Milk 2.27L / 4 Pints
£ 1.10
£0.49/litre
Per 200 ml
  • Energy366kJ 87kcal
    4%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars10.0g
    11%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 183kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Pasteurised homogenised 1% fat milk.
  • FROM BRITISH FARMS Supporting our trusted dairy farmers
  • Pack size: 2.27l

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 3 days and by 'use by'date shown. Keep upright.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using milk from the U.K.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2.27 Litres e 4 Pints

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy183kJ / 43kcal366kJ / 87kcal
Fat1.0g2.0g
Saturates0.6g1.2g
Carbohydrate5.0g10.0g
Sugars5.0g10.0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein3.6g7.2g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

6 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

good milk product ! but beware go's off quickly ON

5 stars

good milk product ! but beware go's off quickly ON the sell by date !

BUT - The milk was at it's sell by date. I hope wh

5 stars

BUT - The milk was at it's sell by date. I hope when I make another order there is at least a week sell by.

Gone off milk

1 stars

We had a delivery on the 12th, 3x 4litre of these. We had to chuck them the following day as they had gone off. Dated the 13th!

Fantastic! only 1% fat, but tastes more like semi

5 stars

Fantastic! only 1% fat, but tastes more like semi skimmed.

Good stuff

5 stars

Not enough on the shelf

Great when you get used to it

5 stars

Whilst this not far off being skimmed milk it tastes so much better

