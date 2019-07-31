By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 12 Bitesize Pork Pies 300G

5(1)Write a review
Tesco 12 Bitesize Pork Pies 300G
£ 2.00
£0.67/100g

Offer

One Pie
  • Energy410kJ 98kcal
    5%
  • Fat6.5g
    9%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1638kJ / 393kcal

Product Description

  • Cured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry.
  • 12 mini pork Pies. Cured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry Our pork pies are made by award winning pie makers who have been crafting pork pies in Leicestershire since 1824. The recipe uses selected cuts of pork which are cured, seasoned and encased in rich hot water crust pastry for a crisp finish.
  • CRISP PASTRY Cured pork baked in rich hot water crust pastry
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (28%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU

Number of uses

12 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Pie (25g)
Energy1638kJ / 393kcal410kJ / 98kcal
Fat26.1g6.5g
Saturates9.5g2.4g
Carbohydrate28.1g7.0g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre1.5g0.4g
Protein10.8g2.7g
Salt1.0g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Once tried, you can't leave them alone!

5 stars

My husband and I shared these as part of a meal with salad and new potatoes. They were delicious but the only trouble was that we ate them all so quickly, they were so good. Very nice for a treat now and then.

