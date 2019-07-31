Tesco 12 Bitesize Pork Pies 300G

Once tried, you can't leave them alone!
My husband and I shared these as part of a meal with salad and new potatoes. They were delicious but the only trouble was that we ate them all so quickly, they were so good. Very nice for a treat now and then.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1638kJ / 393kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pork (28%), Pork Lard, Pork Fat, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Pork Gelatine, White Pepper, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K., using pork from the EU
12 Servings
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Pie (25g)
|Energy
|1638kJ / 393kcal
|410kJ / 98kcal
|Fat
|26.1g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|28.1g
|7.0g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.4g
|Protein
|10.8g
|2.7g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
My husband and I shared these as part of a meal with salad and new potatoes. They were delicious but the only trouble was that we ate them all so quickly, they were so good. Very nice for a treat now and then.