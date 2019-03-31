Tesco Finest 12 Pork & Honey Chipolatas 375G

Very nice sausages
Very nice sausages
The best sausages!
We first found these at Christmas one year & now can't stop buying them all year round. They are just SO tasty & perfect in flavour, the honey is not at all over sweet, just the right amount to make you want to eat them all!! There is always a pack stored in our freezer! They never lose their shape or size when cooking & I never find any fat comes out of them at all. Finest is exactly what they are.
The best chipolatas
Best chipolatas I've tried - really tasty