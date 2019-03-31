By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest 12 Pork & Honey Chipolatas 375G

5(3)Write a review
Tesco Finest 12 Pork & Honey Chipolatas 375G
£ 2.50
£6.67/kg
2 chipolatas
  • Energy647kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat12.2g
    17%
  • Saturates4.4g
    22%
  • Sugars1.8g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1244kJ / 300kcal

Product Description

  • Pork blended with honey, parsley and seasonings filled into natural sheep casings.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Our sausages are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of nearly 200 years of sausage making. They combine the knowledge acquired over generations with inspirational ideas from their chefs to create the very best recipes, all made with 100% British meat.
  • Selected cuts of British pork seasoned and blended with sweet honey.
  Gluten free
  • Gluten free
  • Pack size: 375g

Information

Ingredients

Pork (82%), Honey (4%), Potato Starch, Pea Fibre, Salt, Parsley, Emulsifiers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Spices, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Black Pepper, Dried Sage.

Filled into natural sheep casings.
 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results do not prick sausage skins. For best results, grill. Remove all packaging.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat. Tesco recommend that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.

Grill
Instructions: Place under a pre-heated medium to hot grill for 14-16 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 20-25 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using pork from the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

375g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 chipolatas (52g**)
Energy1244kJ / 300kcal647kJ / 156kcal
Fat23.5g12.2g
Saturates8.5g4.4g
Carbohydrate6.0g3.1g
Sugars3.4g1.8g
Fibre1.9g1.0g
Protein15.1g7.8g
Salt1.0g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 375g typically weighs 312g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Very nice sausages

5 stars

Very nice sausages

The best sausages!

5 stars

We first found these at Christmas one year & now can't stop buying them all year round. They are just SO tasty & perfect in flavour, the honey is not at all over sweet, just the right amount to make you want to eat them all!! There is always a pack stored in our freezer! They never lose their shape or size when cooking & I never find any fat comes out of them at all. Finest is exactly what they are.

The best chipolatas

5 stars

Best chipolatas I've tried - really tasty

