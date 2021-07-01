We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Onken Biopot Natural Yogurt 1Kg

4.8(23)Write a review
£2.50
£0.25/100g

Product Description

  • Onken Biopot Natural Yogurt 1Kg
  • What is Onken Natural yogurt? Made with pasteurised whole milk and mixed with live cultures, our yogurt is creamy with a pleasant mild taste. So enjoy for breakfast, in smoothies, on jacket potatoes…whatever you'd like! The 1kg size is perfect for families or if you just love Natural yogurt.
  • Lid On - Recycle
  • Free from Rennet
  • No added sugar - Contains only naturally occuring sugars
  • Creamy & Mild
  • Gluten free
  • Every pot contains live cultures
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 1000G

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Contains live Cultures: Lactobacillus Johnsonii, Streptococcus Thermophilus and Bifidobacterium Lactis

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Best Before: see date on lid.Once Open Enjoy within 3 Days (before someone else does) Keep It Cool (the fridge is good)

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 111 Upper Richmond Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2TJ.

Return to

  • Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 125g serving%RI*
Energy 276kJ/66kcal345kJ/834%
Fat 3.5g4.4g6%
of which saturates 2.3g2.9g15%
Carbohydrate 4.1g5.1g2%
of which sugars 4.1g5.1g6%
Protein 4.5g5.6g11%
Salt 0.13g0.16g3%
Calcium 151mg (19%)189mg (24%)
*Reference Intake based on Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal). Based on 125g serving---
**NRV = Nutrient Reference Values for a source of Calcium---
View all Natural & Greek Yoghurt

23 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Don't like it on its own but you can use it with o

3 stars

Don't like it on its own but you can use it with other things

We always have a tub of this Onken set yogurt in t

5 stars

We always have a tub of this Onken set yogurt in the fridge. It’s so versatile to pop into curries, pasta dishes, with chilli con carne and its tasty enough to have alone with fruit (even better with a dribble of honey)

It is delicious and versatile. It has a nice consi

4 stars

It is delicious and versatile. It has a nice consistency and a plain flavour with no sour after-taste like other natural yogurts. Great with fruit and yogurt, or for cooking.

Creamy, delicious yoghurt

5 stars

This is a very creamy yoghurt which goes great with fresh strawberries or blueberries for breakfast.

Best natural yoghurt on the market! A mild and del

5 stars

Best natural yoghurt on the market! A mild and delicate flavour and can be used in all sorts of sweet and savoury recipes.

Use For Everything!

5 stars

Love this yogurt! It's a set yogurt but very light. Lovely smooth texture. Goes well with soft fruits such as raspberries and blueberries. Great for breakfast with a drizzle of honey. Nice big tub that you can use again afterwards. I keep my nail varnish bottles in mine, and craft beads in my others! BuzzyBea

My whole family loves this yoghurt. Its thick, cr

5 stars

My whole family loves this yoghurt. Its thick, creamy and great texture.

nice

5 stars

This is the best quality and naturally high in protein

It does not taste sour, just creamy.

5 stars

This yoghurt is very versatile, as it goes with anything and everything. I personally like to add granola and jam to its layers, and have a very filling breakfast.

Thick, creamy, and surprisingly few kcals!

5 stars

I love the extra thickness and texture this gives over normal yoghurt - it's not set like jelly, but the difference is noticable. It was a little less tangy than I was expecting, I think I was expecting Greek yoghurt for some reason and it's not that, just regular. Overall I really enjoyed it, and was actually very impressed looking at the calorie content (68kcal/100ml), considering it's not a low-fat yoghurt. The extra thickness actually makes it more filling, so, decent choice for dieters imho as well as plain yoghurt lovers :)

1-10 of 23 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

