Onken Biopot Natural Yogurt 1Kg

Don't like it on its own but you can use it with o
Don't like it on its own but you can use it with other things
We always have a tub of this Onken set yogurt in t
We always have a tub of this Onken set yogurt in the fridge. It’s so versatile to pop into curries, pasta dishes, with chilli con carne and its tasty enough to have alone with fruit (even better with a dribble of honey)
It is delicious and versatile. It has a nice consi
It is delicious and versatile. It has a nice consistency and a plain flavour with no sour after-taste like other natural yogurts. Great with fruit and yogurt, or for cooking.
Creamy, delicious yoghurt
This is a very creamy yoghurt which goes great with fresh strawberries or blueberries for breakfast.
Best natural yoghurt on the market! A mild and del
Best natural yoghurt on the market! A mild and delicate flavour and can be used in all sorts of sweet and savoury recipes.
Use For Everything!
Love this yogurt! It's a set yogurt but very light. Lovely smooth texture. Goes well with soft fruits such as raspberries and blueberries. Great for breakfast with a drizzle of honey. Nice big tub that you can use again afterwards. I keep my nail varnish bottles in mine, and craft beads in my others! BuzzyBea
My whole family loves this yoghurt. Its thick, cr
My whole family loves this yoghurt. Its thick, creamy and great texture.
nice
This is the best quality and naturally high in protein
It does not taste sour, just creamy.
This yoghurt is very versatile, as it goes with anything and everything. I personally like to add granola and jam to its layers, and have a very filling breakfast.
Thick, creamy, and surprisingly few kcals!
I love the extra thickness and texture this gives over normal yoghurt - it's not set like jelly, but the difference is noticable. It was a little less tangy than I was expecting, I think I was expecting Greek yoghurt for some reason and it's not that, just regular. Overall I really enjoyed it, and was actually very impressed looking at the calorie content (68kcal/100ml), considering it's not a low-fat yoghurt. The extra thickness actually makes it more filling, so, decent choice for dieters imho as well as plain yoghurt lovers :)