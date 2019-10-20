By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3(4)Write a review
Onken Natural Set Yogurt 500G
£ 1.30
£0.26/100g
Each 150g serving contains
  • Energy428kJ 102kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 285kJ/68kcal

Product Description

  • Natural Set Biopot Yogurt
  • Made with wholemilk and our unique blend of cultures - nothing else added! This mild, fresh and creamy Onken Natural Set Yogurt only contains naturally occurring sugars from milk, absolutely no added sugar, making it the perfect natural addition to porridge in the morning or a recipe in the evening.
  • The liquid on top of the yogurt is whey, which contains protein, vitamins and minerals and is a naturally occurring by-product of Natural Set Yogurt. Just stir it in and enjoy!
  • Live Cultures inside - Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium longum and Streptococcus thermophilus
  • Gluten free
  • Live cultures
  • No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Whey - just pour it off or stir it in

Storage

Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume within 3 days. Best before: see date on lid

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 13 Blades Court,
  • Deodar Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2NU.

Return to

Net Contents

500g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 150g serving%RI*
Energy285kJ/68kcal428kJ/102kcal5%
Fat3.7g5.6g8%
of which saturates2.4g3.6g18%
Carbohydrate3.4g5.1g2%
of which sugars3.4g5.1g6%
Protein3.7g5.5g11%
Salt0.15g0.22g4%
Calcium119mg179mg
%NRV**(15%)(22%)
*RI = Reference Intake based on Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal). Based on 150g serving---
**NRV = Nutrient Reference Values for a source of Calcium---

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely mild yogurt

5 stars

Lovely yogurt with a mild flavour. This is a set yogurt so once opened it does tend to separate a little, this is completely normal, just stir it !

Lumpy texture. Disappointed

1 stars

most likely no life cultures inside as failed to make yogurt from milk and this yogurt. Lumpy texture. Disappointed

It is as thin as milk

1 stars

It is milk. It is not thick like a yogurt, it is runny like milk. I think something must have gone wrong in processing but Onken do not provide a dissatisfaction email address

Closest to the original flavour from the 60's

5 stars

I have tried many different plain natural yogurts. The flavour of Onkens Natural Set Yogurt, is the closest I get to the, what I call, original plain flavour yogurt, which I remember from my childhood back in the early 60's. I sprinkle some dark soft brown sugar on top, which compliments the yogurt very well. WIBA = Yes (WIBA - Would I Buy Again)

