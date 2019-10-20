Onken Natural Set Yogurt 500G

Lovely mild yogurt
Lovely yogurt with a mild flavour. This is a set yogurt so once opened it does tend to separate a little, this is completely normal, just stir it !
Lumpy texture. Disappointed
most likely no life cultures inside as failed to make yogurt from milk and this yogurt. Lumpy texture. Disappointed
It is as thin as milk
It is milk. It is not thick like a yogurt, it is runny like milk. I think something must have gone wrong in processing but Onken do not provide a dissatisfaction email address
Closest to the original flavour from the 60's
I have tried many different plain natural yogurts. The flavour of Onkens Natural Set Yogurt, is the closest I get to the, what I call, original plain flavour yogurt, which I remember from my childhood back in the early 60's. I sprinkle some dark soft brown sugar on top, which compliments the yogurt very well. WIBA = Yes (WIBA - Would I Buy Again)