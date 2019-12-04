By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Onken Biopot Strawberry Fat Free 450G

Onken Biopot Strawberry Fat Free 450G
£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Typical values per 100g
  • Energy319kJ 75kcal
Product Description

  • 0% Fat Strawberry Yogurt
  • FFF (Fun Fruit Fact)
  • Strawberries aren't actually berries, they're a member of the rose family. No wonder they smell so good.
  • Juicy strawberries in 0% fat yogurt.
  • Who doesn't love a classic?
  • The original biopot yogurt
  • Live cultures inside
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Skimmed Milk), Strawberries (10%), Sugar, Modified Corn Starch, Natural Colouring (Carrot Juice and Beetroot Juice Concentrate), Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep it cool (*Hint* the fridge)Once open enjoy within 3 days (if it lasts that long...) Best Before: see date on lid.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 111 Upper Richmond Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2TJ.

Return to

  • Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
  • www.onken.co.uk

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 319kJ/75kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 13g
of which sugars 12g
Fibre 0.3g
Protein 4.5g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 148mg (19% RI)

