Onken Fat Free Vanilla Yogurt 450G

Best vanilla yogurt around
Love this yoghurt 0% fat yogurt! Taste is subtle but great. Good consistency and always last a long time.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 319kJ/75kcal
Yogurt (Skimmed Milk), Water, Sugar, Lemon Juice, Modified Corn Starch, Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Natural Bourbon, Vanilla Flavouring, Ground Bourbon Vanilla Pods, Natural Colouring (Concentrated Safflower, Lemon), Carrot Extract
Keep it cool (the fridge is good)Once open enjoy within 3 days (before someone else does) Best Before: see date on lid.
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|319kJ/75kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|14g
|of which sugars
|13g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.18g
|Calcium
|148mg (19% RI)
