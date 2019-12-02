Tesco Finest Beef Chianti & Rosemary Potatoes 450G

It's reviewd in the context of being a quick micro
It's reviewd in the context of being a quick microwave meal - NOT something you could create at home with time, skill and ingredients. It's an extremely tasty light meal. I fire up a few yorkshire puddings - the basic frozen kind, which you cook in the oven for 10 minutes, and add them after microwaving this dish. Tasty and nothing but happy good compliments to report. Ignore the negative reviews - they are utter nonsense. Happy Christmas :-) Pete
Tastes good but needs more beef
The Beef Chianti part of the meal is very tasty and the beef is tender, but you need more beef to really be satisfied. The potatoes and the cherry tomatoes taste really good
Very disappointed the meat I couldn’t eat it was too tough and had no flavour to the rest of the meal
A ready meal of almost gourmet quality
The beef melted in the mouth, the gravy was delicious and the potatoes were crispy.
Just bad.
Have ordered it twice, both times the meat was incredibly fatty and basically inedible. The sauce develops a weird scum in the oven. Tried it twice, as I'm a big fan of the Finest range of ready meals, but won't be buying again.
TASTIEST READY MEAL I'VE EVER HAD
I had this at least once a week and loved it. It was advertised as being on sale till February 2019 so I thought I'd wait and stock up with it before it ended much to my great disappointment. Only to find 3 weeks ago it is no longer available, I am most upset about this. I hope these reviews mean you might consider restocking it......... Please.
Not too impressed
Found this quite salty and not much meat.