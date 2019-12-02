By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Beef Chianti & Rosemary Potatoes 450G

3.5(7)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Beef Chianti & Rosemary Potatoes 450G
£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1930kJ 458kcal
    23%
  • Fat10.9g
    16%
  • Saturates2.0g
    10%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt2.0g
    33%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 480kJ / 114kcal

Product Description

  • Beef, cherry tomatoes and butternut squash in a red wine gravy with roasted rosemary potatoes.
  • Slow cooked beef in a rich, glossy sauce made with full bodied Chianti, with fresh cherry tomatoes. Cooking our prime British beef slowly for three hours intensifies its rich flavour. Our experts use a bold, punchy Chianti and simmer it with muscovado sugar for a glossy finish. Golden, crisp rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes are perfect for soaking up every drop.
  • Slow cooked beef in a rich, glossy sauce made with full bodied Chianti, with fresh cherry tomatoes. Cooking our prime British beef slowly for three hours intensifies its rich flavour. Our experts use a bold, punchy Chianti and simmer it with muscovado sugar for a glossy finish. Golden, crisp rosemary and garlic roasted potatoes are perfect for soaking up every drop.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes (41%), Beef (17%), Water, Cherry Tomato, Butternut Squash, Chianti (2%), Red Wine, Beef Extract, Cornflour, Balsamic vinegar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Muscovado Sugar, Beef Gelatine, Garlic Purée, Salt, Sugar, Tomato Paste, Onion Extract, Porcini Mushroom Powder.

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes contains: Potato, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Rosemary, Black Pepper.


Balsamic vinegar contains: Red Wine Vinegar, Grape Must.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and clear lid. Remove potatoes and place directly onto a pre-heated baking tray, then also add the plastic tray containing the meat and sauce alongside potatoes and heat for 20-25 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir meat and sauce before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: From Frozen: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/ Gas 5 30-35 mins For best results oven heat. Remove outer sleeve and clear lid. Remove potatoes and place directly onto a pre-heated baking tray, then also add the plastic tray containing the meat and sauce alongside potatoes and heat for 30-35 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir meat and sauce before serving.

Microwave

Instructions: From Chilled: 800W/900W 6 1/2 / 6 mins
Remove outer sleeve, place product onto a microwaveable plate and loosen clear lid.
Heat on full power for 4 minutes 800W/900W
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds 800W / 2 minutes 900W
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating from frozen.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: When removing lid after heating, hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Card widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy480kJ / 114kcal1930kJ / 458kcal
Fat2.7g10.9g
Saturates0.5g2.0g
Carbohydrate15.1g60.7g
Sugars1.7g6.8g
Fibre1.2g4.8g
Protein6.7g26.9g
Salt0.5g2.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--
** When oven heated according to instructions 450g typically weighs 402g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: When removing lid after heating, hot steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

It's reviewd in the context of being a quick micro

5 stars

It's reviewd in the context of being a quick microwave meal - NOT something you could create at home with time, skill and ingredients. It's an extremely tasty light meal. I fire up a few yorkshire puddings - the basic frozen kind, which you cook in the oven for 10 minutes, and add them after microwaving this dish. Tasty and nothing but happy good compliments to report. Ignore the negative reviews - they are utter nonsense. Happy Christmas :-) Pete

Tastes good but needs more beef

4 stars

The Beef Chianti part of the meal is very tasty and the beef is tender, but you need more beef to really be satisfied. The potatoes and the cherry tomatoes taste really good

Very disappointed the meat I couldn’t eat it was t

1 stars

Very disappointed the meat I couldn’t eat it was too tough and had no flavour to the rest of the meal

A ready meal of almost gourmet quality

5 stars

The beef melted in the mouth, the gravy was delicious and the potatoes were crispy.

Just bad.

1 stars

Have ordered it twice, both times the meat was incredibly fatty and basically inedible. The sauce develops a weird scum in the oven. Tried it twice, as I'm a big fan of the Finest range of ready meals, but won't be buying again.

TASTIEST READY MEAL I'VE EVER HAD

5 stars

I had this at least once a week and loved it. It was advertised as being on sale till February 2019 so I thought I'd wait and stock up with it before it ended much to my great disappointment. Only to find 3 weeks ago it is no longer available, I am most upset about this. I hope these reviews mean you might consider restocking it......... Please.

Not too impressed

3 stars

Found this quite salty and not much meat.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Pulled Beef & Mash 450G

£ 3.50
£7.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Chicken & Pancetta Bake 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Fish Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here