Tesco Chicken Casserole And Dumplings 450G

Fairly tasteless where is the seasoning ? stop
Fairly tasteless where is the seasoning ? stop gap np more
AMAZING!!
Absolutely divine!!! I seriously am addicted and stock up my freezer with these and add broccoli! SO good thank you!!
Poor won't be buying it again
Full of fluid, chicken and dumplings were bland and tasteless and the vegetables were few and far between.
Not worth ordering
This is one of the worst meals I've ever had. The dumpling was awful in texture and taste and the small piece of chicken was not worth mentioning.
Delicious!
I thoroughly enjoyed it. The dumplings were just perfect for me.
Full of flavour Could do with more veg
I buy quite often a matter fact just ordered some today
Very tasty meal
Excellent casserole, lots of lovely chicken breast. Very tasty gravy with good amount of veg. Best dumplings I have every eaten. Well done Tesco’s.