Tesco Chicken Casserole And Dumplings 450G

Write a review
Tesco Chicken Casserole And Dumplings 450G
£ 2.50
£5.56/kg

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2405kJ 575kcal
    29%
  • Fat28.7g
    41%
  • Saturates12.2g
    61%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt3.1g
    52%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 534kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Shredded chicken in vegetable gravy with beef suet dumplings.
  • Our team of chefs carefully prepare all our meals with ingredients you'd find in your own kitchen. These comforting British Classics are warming, satisfying and full of great flavour.
  • Pulled Chicken cooked in a rich gravy with beef suet dumplings
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Chicken (29%), Water, Dumplings (17%), Carrot (7%), Swede, Onion, Cornflour, Leek, Chicken Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Pork Gelatine, Salt, Tomato Purée, Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Thyme, Onion Extract, White Pepper.


Dumplings contains: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Beef Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Carbonate).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: For best results oven heat. From chilled: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 25-30 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir before serving.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: 800W / 900W 6 / 5 ½ mins
Heat on full power for 4 minutes 30 seconds (800W)/(900W).
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat for a further 1 minute 30 seconds (800W) / 1 minute (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove outer sleeve and pierce film lid several times.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow try to stand until it regains its rigidity

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Widely Recycled Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (450g)
Energy534kJ / 128kcal2405kJ / 575kcal
Fat6.4g28.7g
Saturates2.7g12.2g
Carbohydrate8.7g39.3g
Sugars1.1g5.1g
Fibre1.6g7.1g
Protein8.1g36.5g
Salt0.7g3.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven heated according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Fairly tasteless where is the seasoning ? stop

2 stars

Fairly tasteless where is the seasoning ? stop gap np more

AMAZING!!

5 stars

Absolutely divine!!! I seriously am addicted and stock up my freezer with these and add broccoli! SO good thank you!!

Poor won't be buying it again

1 stars

Full of fluid, chicken and dumplings were bland and tasteless and the vegetables were few and far between.

Not worth ordering

1 stars

This is one of the worst meals I've ever had. The dumpling was awful in texture and taste and the small piece of chicken was not worth mentioning.

Delicious!

5 stars

I thoroughly enjoyed it. The dumplings were just perfect for me.

Full of flavour Could do with more veg

5 stars

I buy quite often a matter fact just ordered some today

Very tasty meal

5 stars

Excellent casserole, lots of lovely chicken breast. Very tasty gravy with good amount of veg. Best dumplings I have every eaten. Well done Tesco’s.

