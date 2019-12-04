Onken Biopot Wholegrain Peach Yogurt 450G
Offer
- Energy685kJ 162kcal8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 456kJ/108kcal
Product Description
- Peach yogurt with 5 grains
- Find us on Facebook /OnkenDairy
- Live Cultures Inside - Lactobacillus acidophilus, Bifidobacterium and Streptococcus thermophilus.
- Start your day the healthy way with our Five Grain yogurt. Enjoy full on flavour with the wholesome goodness of barley, rye, oats, wheat and rice swirled with juicy chunks of fruit in our smooth and mild yogurt. Onken's unique blend of cultures make this Biopot® so mild and creamy that it's delicious on its own, or why not try adding your own ingredients to make it yours.
Quality from Emmi the Dairy Experts
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Peach (9.5%), Sugar, Cereals (3%) (Barley, Oats, Wheat, Rye, Rice), Modified Corn Starch, Thickeners: (Guar Gum & Pectin), Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Oats, Rye, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigeratedOnce opened consume within 3 days. Best Before: see date on lid.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Foil. Widely Recycled at recycling points - check locally for Kerbside Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
Return to
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
- Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
- www.onken.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 150g serving
|% RI*
|Energy
|456kJ/108kcal
|685kJ/162kcal
|8%
|Fat
|2.8g
|4.1g
|6%
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|2.6g
|13%
|Carbohydrate
|16g
|23g
|9%
|of which sugars
|13g
|20g
|22%
|Protein
|4g
|6.0g
|12%
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.22g
|4%
|Calcium
|125mg (16% RI)
|188mg
|24%
|*RI = Daily Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Based on a 150g serving
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019