Onken Biopot Summer Raspberry Yogurt 450G

Not as nice as the naked raspberry, will pass with
Not as nice as the naked raspberry, will pass with a push! Raspberry flavour not very strong, tends to be a little to runny! Tesco you remove the thing I like !
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 399kJ/95kcal
Yogurt (Milk), Raspberries (9%), Sugar, Modified Tapioca Starch, Modified Corn Starch, Natural Colouring (Carrot Concentrate, Elderberry Juice Concentrate), Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Flavouring
When not devouring, pop it in the fridge.Open and enjoy within 3 days (if it lasts that long...) Best Before: see date on lid.
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|399kJ/95kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|of which sugars
|12g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.24g
|Calcium
|125mg (16% RI)
