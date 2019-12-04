Onken Mango & Passion Fruit Yogurt 450G
Offer
- Energy404kJ 96kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 404kJ/96kcal
Product Description
- Mango, Papaya and Passion Fruit Yogurt
- FFF (Fun Fruit Fact)
- More fresh mangoes are eaten around the world every day than any other fruit.
- Who doesn't love a mango?
- Let's Be Social!
- Facebook /onkendairy
- Instagram /onkenyogurt
- Juicy mango, papaya and passion fruit pieces in thick, creamy yogurt.
- Yep you heard that right.
- One spoon at a time please.
- The original biopot yogurt
- Live cultures inside
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavourings, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Mango (3.9%), Papaya (3%), Passion Fruit Juice (1.6%), Modified Tapioca Starch, Mango Puree (0.5%), Modified Corn Starch, Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Flavouring, Turmeric Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep it cool (*Hint* the fridge)Once open enjoy within 3 days (if it lasts that long...) Best Before: see date on lid.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
Name and address
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
Return to
- Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
- Emmi UK Limited,
- 111 Upper Richmond Road,
- Putney,
- London,
- SW15 2TJ.
- www.onken.co.uk
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|404kJ/96kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|of which sugars
|13g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.19g
|Calcium
|125mg (16% RI)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019