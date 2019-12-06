By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Top Iced Fruit Cake 907G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 24/12/2019.

£ 5.00
£0.55/100g

  • Energy895kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars31.1g
    35%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1570kJ / 372kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake made with vine fruits and glacé cherries, topped with marzipan and white icing.
  • HAND DECORATED With sultanas, glacè cherries, raisins topped with marzipan
  • Pack size: 907g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Sultanas, Glacé Cherries (7%) [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Black Carrot, Aronia], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Almonds, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Apricot, Palm Stearin, Lemon Peel, Salt, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Mixed Carotenes, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Maize Starch, Spirulina Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glazing Agent (Shellac).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove outer packaging. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

16 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

907g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/16 of a cake (57g)
Energy1570kJ / 372kcal895kJ / 212kcal
Fat8.0g4.6g
Saturates3.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate70.5g40.2g
Sugars54.6g31.1g
Fibre2.0g1.1g
Protein3.5g2.0g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

good cake I like the taist of holidays .

5 stars

