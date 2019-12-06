Tesco Top Iced Fruit Cake 907G

good cake I like the taist of holidays .
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1570kJ / 372kcal
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Sultanas, Glacé Cherries (7%) [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Black Carrot, Aronia], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Almonds, Humectant (Glycerol), Invert Sugar Syrup, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Apricot, Palm Stearin, Lemon Peel, Salt, Stabiliser (Tragacanth), Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Emulsifiers (Acacia Gum, Mono-and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Mixed Carotenes, Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide, Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Maize Starch, Spirulina Concentrate, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Egg White, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Glazing Agent (Shellac).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in United Kingdom
Remove outer packaging. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
16 Servings
Carton. Card widely recycled Base. Mixed Material not currently recycled Film. Plastic not currently recycled
907g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/16 of a cake (57g)
|Energy
|1570kJ / 372kcal
|895kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|8.0g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|3.2g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|70.5g
|40.2g
|Sugars
|54.6g
|31.1g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|1.1g
|Protein
|3.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
