La Gioiosa Prosecco Brut 75Cl

£ 10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Italian Wine
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Very pale straw yellow and a fine, persistent perlage. The aroma is fruity and flowery with hints of ripe golden apple and small mountain flowers. The dry, fresh and flavoursome sensation on the palate is followed by a fruity and harmonious aftertaste.

Region of Origin

Veneto

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

8.25

ABV

11% vol

Producer

La Gioiosa

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Valerio Fuson

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Whole grapes are put into the pneumatic press for soft pressing and the resulting must, after a first racking, is put into controlled temperature tanks where it remains until it is used for the production of the sparkling wine.

History

  • La Gioiosa represents the tradition of winemaking, which the Moretti Polegato family have been carrying out for 3 generations; it is in perfect symbiosis with the land of Prosecco and the Montello and Piave wines. The name pays tribute to the old definition of the province of Treviso, Marca Giosa et Amorosa (Joyous and Amorous March) underlying the sociable lifestyle of its inhabitants. La Gioiosa is a name that is immediately associated with the typical wines of Treviso area, offering excellent quality.

Regional Information

  • Prosecco is a typical wine of the Veneto region. The production area extends in the province of Treviso in the DOC area of Prosecco including the hills of morainic origin over the plain with medium-textured soils of alluvial origin.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Wine Effervescence

  • Sparkling

Name and address

  • La Gioiosa SPA,
  • Crocetta del Montello (TV),
  • Italia.

Return to

  • La Gioiosa SPA,
  • Crocetta del Montello (TV),
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

