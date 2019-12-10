La Gioiosa Prosecco Brut 75Cl

Product Description
- White Italian Wine
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Very pale straw yellow and a fine, persistent perlage. The aroma is fruity and flowery with hints of ripe golden apple and small mountain flowers. The dry, fresh and flavoursome sensation on the palate is followed by a fruity and harmonious aftertaste.
Region of Origin
Veneto
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
8.25
ABV
11% vol
Producer
La Gioiosa
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Valerio Fuson
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- Whole grapes are put into the pneumatic press for soft pressing and the resulting must, after a first racking, is put into controlled temperature tanks where it remains until it is used for the production of the sparkling wine.
History
- La Gioiosa represents the tradition of winemaking, which the Moretti Polegato family have been carrying out for 3 generations; it is in perfect symbiosis with the land of Prosecco and the Montello and Piave wines. The name pays tribute to the old definition of the province of Treviso, Marca Giosa et Amorosa (Joyous and Amorous March) underlying the sociable lifestyle of its inhabitants. La Gioiosa is a name that is immediately associated with the typical wines of Treviso area, offering excellent quality.
Regional Information
- Prosecco is a typical wine of the Veneto region. The production area extends in the province of Treviso in the DOC area of Prosecco including the hills of morainic origin over the plain with medium-textured soils of alluvial origin.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Wine Effervescence
- Sparkling
Name and address
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
75cl ℮
