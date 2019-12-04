By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Munch Bunch Double Up Strawberry & Vanilla Yogurt 4X85g

Munch Bunch Double Up Strawberry & Vanilla Yogurt 4X85g
£ 1.50
£0.44/100g
Per pot
  • Energy355 kJ 85 kcal
    4%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 416 kJ

Product Description

  • Fromage Frais with Strawberry Puree and Vanilla Flavour
  • It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
  • Each pot contains 100ml of milk
  • Source of calcium and vitamin D
  • No artificial colours & preservatives
  • Pack size: 340g
  • Source of calcium
  • Source of vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Fromage Frais (from Milk), Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Strawberry Puree 2.5%, Modified Maize Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Thickener: Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Flavourings, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour: Carmine, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents

4 x 85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 85g pot
Energy416 kJ355 kJ
-99 kcal85 kcal
Fat2.7 g2.3 g
of which: saturates1.8 g1.5 g
Carbohydrate12.6 g10.7 g
of which: sugars11.0 g9.4 g
Protein6.1 g5.2 g
Salt0.1 g0.0 g
Calcium149 mg127 mg
(NRV***)19%16%18%15%
Vitamin D0.9 µg0.8 µg
**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
***NRV: Nutrient Reference Value--
Pack contains 4 servings--

