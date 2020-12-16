Munch Bunch Double Up Strawberry Banana Fromage Frais 4X85g
Product Description
- Layered Fromage Frais with Strawberry and Banana Puree
- It is important to have a varied and balanced diet as part of a healthy lifestyle.
- Each pot contains 100ml of milk
- Source of calcium and vitamin D
- No artificial colours & preservatives
- Pack size: 340G
- Source of calcium
- Source of vitamin D
Information
Ingredients
Fromage Frais (from Milk), Sugar, Cream (from Milk), Fruit Puree 5% (Strawberry 2.5%, Banana 2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Thickeners: Guar Gum, Locust Bean Gum, Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Safflower Concentrate, Flavourings, Colour: Carmine, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
Pack contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us Free
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
- www.nestle.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 85g pot
|Energy
|417 kJ
|355 kJ
|-
|99 kcal
|84 kcal
|Fat
|2.7 g
|2.3 g
|of which: saturates
|1.8 g
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|12.6 g
|10.7 g
|of which: sugars
|11.0 g
|9.4 g
|Protein
|6.1 g
|5.2 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|0.0 g
|Calcium
|149 mg
|127 mg
|(NRV***)
|19%
|16%
|18%
|16%
|Vitamin D
|0.9 µg
|0.8 µg
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|***NRV: Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|Pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
