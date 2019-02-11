By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Torrontes 75Cl

3.5(16)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Torrontes 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy399kJ 96kcal
    5%
  • Sugars1.0g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 320kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • 2018 Argentinian Torrontes. White Wine. Indicacion de Procedencia Salta. Wine of Argentina
  • From Argentina’s renowned Catena winery comes this highly individual white, displaying flavours of lychee, orange peel and citrus. The grapes have been cultivated in Salta, the highest wine –growing region on the planet, and processed under cool conditions to create a crisp and zingy wine that is deliciously unique. A spicy wine that complements Asian food perfectly. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • From Argentina’s renowned Catena winery comes this highly individual white, displaying flavours of lychee, orange peel and citrus. The grapes have been cultivated in Salta, the highest wine –growing region on the planet, and processed under cool conditions to create a crisp and zingy wine that is deliciously unique. A spicy wine that complements Asian food perfectly. Store in a cool, dark place.
  • Wine of Salta, Argentina
  • Dry & aromatic
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • This wine displays ripe flavours of lychee, orange peel and citrus, and is light and fresh with exotic fruit flavours and a lemony crispiness

Region of Origin

Salta

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Catena

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Felipe Stahlschmidt

Country

Argentina

Alcohol Type

Wine

Taste Category

2 - Crisp & dry

Grape Variety

Torrontes

Vinification Details

  • The Torrontes grapes were picked in February and March, and immediately pressed. Fermentation occurred in upright tanks during 15 days at low temperatures of 15/17 °C. No oak aging was used.

History

  • From the very beginning The Wines of Catena set out to discover the best places to plant vineyards in Mendoza, identifying the best microclimates for Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Malbec. In addition, new techniques of cluster thinning and harvest practices were implemented to further increase concentration. This research program also led to the conclusion that the poor soils near the Andes, were actually ideal for quality viticulture

Regional Information

  • Torrontés is taking center stage a few hundred miles to the northwest, in the Cafayate region of Salta. It is believed that Argentina's flagship white varietal was brought to the country by Spanish Jesuits in the 18th century. Torrontés is found in the world's highest vineyards, resting at 5,000 to 6,000 feet above sea level in Argentina. The high altitude growing conditions translate beautifully to bright floral aromas and delightfully crisp acidity in our Tesco Finest Torrontés wine.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dark place.

Produce of

Product of Argentina

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bodegas y Viñedos Catena,
  • B-73235,
  • Ruta Provincial 92 S/N,
  • Vista Flores,
  • Tunuyán,

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsEach glass (125ml)
Energy320kJ / 77kcal399kJ / 96kcal
Alcohol10.257g12.82125g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Labelled Vegan online but is not

2 stars

Labelled vegan online but on bottle it says it contains egg and milk.

Good example of Torrontes

4 stars

Very good value wine, good peaches and pear nose, fruity in the mouth again with peaches and pear and nicely balanced acidity, on offer price make this a top summer alternative to the usual SBs etc, judging by the down reviews they must have been bad bottles, it happens but the producers Catena are normally one of the mostb reliable producers anywhere so unlucky.

Solid work

4 stars

Decent varietal character from reputable Argeninian producer Catena. From high altitude vineyards in Salta. Nice acidity and aromatic typicity, gluggable. Good value.

The worst since "Corroda"

1 stars

Until now I have always been pleased with Tesco's wines. This Torrontes, however, was a marked exception. In tasting musty, stale and sour, and in leaving an unpleasant bitter aftertaste, it was highly reminiscent of some Corrida wines from the late 60s and early 70s. Another appropriate comparison would be a very poor home-made elderflower wine. After a few sips I had to pour it away, then refresh my mouth with a Pinot Noir, also Tesco and most palatable. I wondered whether this was a duff bottle and was planning to return it. My partner, however, found it at least acceptable. No stars from me, if the website allows it.

Excellent Wine

5 stars

Tasted this wine at the Tesco's wine fair and loved it. Beautifully fruity, smooth and easy to drink. So have ordered 12 bottles as it was also cheap.

Good Argie Torrontés

4 stars

I'm a big fan of the Torrontés grape - it's always nice to find crisp New World whites reminiscent of Gewürztraminer - and this Tesco Finest example is no exception. A lemony-gold coloured wine, on the nose are fresh juicy aromas of stone fruits and citrus, with hints of musky spice. The palate is crisp, yet just pushing off-dry, and full of flavours of orange blossom, marmalade, lemon and ginger. This Finest Torrontés is beautiful to drink on its own, though it really comes into its own with mildly spiced Asian dishes: Thai green curry works a dream!

A new find

5 stars

Read a write up in The Times and purchased a bottle t o try - lived up to expectation. An aromatic white with complex flavours - reminds me of a Gewurtz without the metal. A most enjoyable drink as always looking for a white with more interesting complexity.

First Class

5 stars

Up to the usual standard of this particular wine which is one of my favourites

Tesco Finest Torrontes

4 stars

Quite a pleasant wine, drinkable anytime. Bits of fruity and flowery flavours in the background. A light wine good for drinking on its own or with food, semi dry.

Very good wine

4 stars

My first time with this grape and i liked it. Very refreshing with fruit flavours.I bought one bottle in the store liked it so much I purchased a further 6 on line.Good With Seafood and as a drink in the sunshine.

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Picpoul De Pinet 75Cl

£ 6.50
£6.50/75cl

Offer

19 Crimes Red Wine 75Cl

£ 7.00
£7.00/75cl

Offer

Ara Gruner Veltliner 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here