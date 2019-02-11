Tesco Finest Torrontes 75Cl

Labelled Vegan online but is not
Labelled vegan online but on bottle it says it contains egg and milk.
Good example of Torrontes
Very good value wine, good peaches and pear nose, fruity in the mouth again with peaches and pear and nicely balanced acidity, on offer price make this a top summer alternative to the usual SBs etc, judging by the down reviews they must have been bad bottles, it happens but the producers Catena are normally one of the mostb reliable producers anywhere so unlucky.
Solid work
Decent varietal character from reputable Argeninian producer Catena. From high altitude vineyards in Salta. Nice acidity and aromatic typicity, gluggable. Good value.
The worst since "Corroda"
Until now I have always been pleased with Tesco's wines. This Torrontes, however, was a marked exception. In tasting musty, stale and sour, and in leaving an unpleasant bitter aftertaste, it was highly reminiscent of some Corrida wines from the late 60s and early 70s. Another appropriate comparison would be a very poor home-made elderflower wine. After a few sips I had to pour it away, then refresh my mouth with a Pinot Noir, also Tesco and most palatable. I wondered whether this was a duff bottle and was planning to return it. My partner, however, found it at least acceptable. No stars from me, if the website allows it.
Excellent Wine
Tasted this wine at the Tesco's wine fair and loved it. Beautifully fruity, smooth and easy to drink. So have ordered 12 bottles as it was also cheap.
Good Argie Torrontés
I'm a big fan of the Torrontés grape - it's always nice to find crisp New World whites reminiscent of Gewürztraminer - and this Tesco Finest example is no exception. A lemony-gold coloured wine, on the nose are fresh juicy aromas of stone fruits and citrus, with hints of musky spice. The palate is crisp, yet just pushing off-dry, and full of flavours of orange blossom, marmalade, lemon and ginger. This Finest Torrontés is beautiful to drink on its own, though it really comes into its own with mildly spiced Asian dishes: Thai green curry works a dream!
A new find
Read a write up in The Times and purchased a bottle t o try - lived up to expectation. An aromatic white with complex flavours - reminds me of a Gewurtz without the metal. A most enjoyable drink as always looking for a white with more interesting complexity.
First Class
Up to the usual standard of this particular wine which is one of my favourites
Tesco Finest Torrontes
Quite a pleasant wine, drinkable anytime. Bits of fruity and flowery flavours in the background. A light wine good for drinking on its own or with food, semi dry.
Very good wine
My first time with this grape and i liked it. Very refreshing with fruit flavours.I bought one bottle in the store liked it so much I purchased a further 6 on line.Good With Seafood and as a drink in the sunshine.