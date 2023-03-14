We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Sheppy's Oak Matured Cider 500Ml Bottle

1(1)Write a review
Sheppy's Oak Matured Cider 500Ml Bottle
Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Sheppy's Oak Matured Cider 500Ml Bottle
  • Sheppy's award winning Vintage Reserve Cider is made with the season's very finest Somerset apples and aged in traditional oak vats.
  • Notes: A medium, lightly sparkling cider with a full bodied taste and mature flavour.
  • Every drop of Sheppy's is expertly crafted by David Sheppy, the sixth-generation Master of Cider from one of the oldest and most distinguished cider making families in the world.
  • Master of Cider
  • Oak aged
  • Six generations of cider making
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Alcohol Units

3.7

ABV

7.4% vol

Alcohol Type

Cider/Perry

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best before end: See bottle shoulder.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served slightly chilled

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Sheppy's Cider Ltd.,
  • Taunton,
  • Somerset,
  • TA4 1ER.
  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Dublin 11,

Return to

  • Sheppy's Cider Ltd.,
  • Taunton,
  • Somerset,
  • TA4 1ER.
  • www.sheppyscider.com
  • Grand Cru Beers,
  • Dublin 11,
  • D11 VX90,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Net Contents

500ml ℮

It tasted like old school cider , not my liking

1 stars

It tasted like old school cider , not my liking . i prefer thatchers katy's cider.. all day

