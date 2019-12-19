Brunello Di Montalcino Terre De Priori 75Cl

Product Description
- Brunello di Montalcino
- In Medieval times most of the land in Tuscany was governed by the Priori, powerful men, noblemen and clergymen who managed and took care of the territory. It is this land that yields this selection of wines that bears witness to the farsighted care of the Priori for the cultivation of the grapevine.
- Wine of Italy
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Purple-red in colour. Intensely perfumed on the nose, with aromas of blackberries, blackcurrants and cherries. In the mouth, the wine is full bodied with tremendous depth and richness, attractive fruit and well balanced acidity
Region of Origin
Tuscany
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
10.1
ABV
13.5% vol
Producer
CAVIRO SCA
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
bottles in CA.DI.MO.
Country
Italy
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Brunello
Vinification Details
- Maceration on the skins takes place during fermentation and lasts approximately 15-20 days, together with frequent, gentle pumping over. Temperature control (30-32°C) during fermentation encourages good colour, the structure characteristic of Sangiovese and supple tannins.
History
- History - The wine remains in slovenian oak casks for at least two years before bottling. Brand Marketing In Medieval times most of the land in Tuscany was governed by the Priori, powerful men, noblemen and clergymen who managed and took care of the territory. It is this land that yields this selection of wines that bears witness to the farsighted care of the Prior for the cultivation of the grapevine.
Regional Information
- Area of production: Small, hilly area in the comune of Montalcino. The grape growers belong to the Cantina di Montalcino, near Siena
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 + years
Name and address
- Ca.Di.MO Soc. Agr.Coop.,
- Vinci,
- Italia.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
