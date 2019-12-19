By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Brunello Di Montalcino Terre De Priori 75Cl

£ 19.00
£19.00/75cl

Product Description

  • Brunello di Montalcino
  • In Medieval times most of the land in Tuscany was governed by the Priori, powerful men, noblemen and clergymen who managed and took care of the territory. It is this land that yields this selection of wines that bears witness to the farsighted care of the Priori for the cultivation of the grapevine.
  • Wine of Italy
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Purple-red in colour. Intensely perfumed on the nose, with aromas of blackberries, blackcurrants and cherries. In the mouth, the wine is full bodied with tremendous depth and richness, attractive fruit and well balanced acidity

Region of Origin

Tuscany

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

CAVIRO SCA

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

bottles in CA.DI.MO.

Country

Italy

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Brunello

Vinification Details

  • Maceration on the skins takes place during fermentation and lasts approximately 15-20 days, together with frequent, gentle pumping over. Temperature control (30-32°C) during fermentation encourages good colour, the structure characteristic of Sangiovese and supple tannins.

History

  • History - The wine remains in slovenian oak casks for at least two years before bottling. Brand Marketing In Medieval times most of the land in Tuscany was governed by the Priori, powerful men, noblemen and clergymen who managed and took care of the territory. It is this land that yields this selection of wines that bears witness to the farsighted care of the Prior for the cultivation of the grapevine.

Regional Information

  • Area of production: Small, hilly area in the comune of Montalcino. The grape growers belong to the Cantina di Montalcino, near Siena

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 + years

Name and address

  • Ca.Di.MO Soc. Agr.Coop.,
  • Vinci,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Ca.Di.MO Soc. Agr.Coop.,
  • Vinci,
  • Italia.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml ℮

