Cointreau Liqueur 50Cl

Cointreau Liqueur 50Cl
Product Description

  • Liqueur
  • Cointreau Orange Liqueur is a unique blend of sweet and bitter orange peels distilled in Angers, France with traditional methods to obtain an ideal and cristalline orange liqueur with the natural orange aromas. Crystal-clear, 100% natural, Cointreau is simply unsurpassed for aromatics. A true sipping treat and your must-have spirit for classic cocktails including the Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Sidecar and White Lady.
  • Pack size: 50CL

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Cointreau Orange Liqueur is a unique blend of sweet and bitter orange peels distilled in Angers, France with traditional methods to obtain an ideal and cristalline orange liqueur with the natural orange aromas

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Cointreau Margarita:
  • Step 1 : Garnish a Margarita glass with a salt rim.
  • Step 2 : In a shaker, pour 30ml Cointreau, 50ml tequila and 20ml fresh lime juice.
  • Step 3 : Add ice and shake.
  • Step 4 : Strain into your glass and garnish with lime.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • Cointreau,
  • 49124 Saint Barthelemy D'Anjou,
  • France.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

0.5l ℮

