Cointreau Liqueur 50Cl

Product Description
- Liqueur
- Cointreau Orange Liqueur is a unique blend of sweet and bitter orange peels distilled in Angers, France with traditional methods to obtain an ideal and cristalline orange liqueur with the natural orange aromas. Crystal-clear, 100% natural, Cointreau is simply unsurpassed for aromatics. A true sipping treat and your must-have spirit for classic cocktails including the Margarita, Cosmopolitan, Sidecar and White Lady.
- Pack size: 50CL
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
20
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Preparation and Usage
- Cointreau Margarita:
- Step 1 : Garnish a Margarita glass with a salt rim.
- Step 2 : In a shaker, pour 30ml Cointreau, 50ml tequila and 20ml fresh lime juice.
- Step 3 : Add ice and shake.
- Step 4 : Strain into your glass and garnish with lime.
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Cointreau,
- 49124 Saint Barthelemy D'Anjou,
- France.
Return to
- www.cointreau.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
0.5l ℮
