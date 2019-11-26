By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Millionaire Bites 22Pk

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Millionaire Bites 22Pk
£ 1.80
£0.08/each

Offer

One bite
  • Energy251kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars4.4g
    5%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089kJ / 500kcal

Product Description

  • 22 Biscuit based bites topped with caramel and milk chocolate.
  • With milk chocolate Biscuit layered with caramel and topped with chocolate for richness.
  • With milk chocolate Biscuit layered with caramel and topped with chocolate for richness.
  • With milk chocolate
  • Biscuit layered with caramel and topped with chocolate for richness
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Caramel (47%), Milk Chocolate (14%), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flour, Coconut Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil.

Caramel contains: Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Potassium Tartrate, Sodium Triphosphate), Maltodextrin.

Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain peanuts and nuts.. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 22 servings

Recycling info

Tub. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

22 x Millionaire Bites

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2089kJ / 500kcal251kJ / 60kcal
Fat28.0g3.4g
Saturates15.2g1.8g
Carbohydrate55.6g6.7g
Sugars36.6g4.4g
Fibre2.5g<0.5g
Protein5.1g0.6g
Salt0.50g0.06g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--
Pack contains approx. 22 servings.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor Man's Bites?

2 stars

A joyless, almost tasteless, concoction which avoids the inclusion of butter. A travesty of the name - 'Poor Man's Bites' would be more appropriate.

Usually bought next

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Tesco Mini Flapjack Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Tesco Crispy Caramel Bites 20 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.09/each

Offer

Tesco Mini Chocolate Cornflake Bites 15 Pack

£ 1.80
£0.12/each

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here