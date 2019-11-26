Tesco Millionaire Bites 22Pk

Poor Man's Bites?
A joyless, almost tasteless, concoction which avoids the inclusion of butter. A travesty of the name - 'Poor Man's Bites' would be more appropriate.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2089kJ / 500kcal
INGREDIENTS LIST:
Caramel (47%), Milk Chocolate (14%), Palm Oil, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Kernel Oil, Oat Flour, Coconut Oil, Partially Inverted Sugar Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Rapeseed Oil.
Caramel contains: Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Milk Sugar), Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sugar, Water, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Potassium Tartrate, Sodium Triphosphate), Maltodextrin.
Milk Chocolate contains: Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Fat, Milk Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 22 servings
Tub. Plastic check local recycling
22 x Millionaire Bites
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|2089kJ / 500kcal
|251kJ / 60kcal
|Fat
|28.0g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|15.2g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|55.6g
|6.7g
|Sugars
|36.6g
|4.4g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein
|5.1g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
|Pack contains approx. 22 servings.
