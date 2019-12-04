By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nestle Rolo Dessert 2X70g

4.5(3)Write a review
Nestle Rolo Dessert 2X70g
£ 1.50
£1.08/100g

Offer

Per Serving
  • Energy713kJ 170kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars17.8g
    20%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1018 kJ

Product Description

  • Layered Milk Chocolate & Toffee Dessert
  • Made with 42% fresh milk
  • Pack size: 140g

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk 42%, Cream (from Milk), Sugar, Milk Chocolate 12% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Toffee Syrup 7.8% (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Copra), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Cocoa Powder, Caramel, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono and DiGlycerides of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk and Soya

Storage

Keep refrigeratedUse by: see top of pack

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 000 030 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • Y091 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2 x 70g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving%RI*
Energy 1018 kJ713 kJ
-243 kcal170 kcal9%
Fat 11.8 g8.3 g12%
of which: saturates 8.0 g5.6 g28%
Carbohydrate 30.8 g21.6 g8%
of which: sugars 25.4 g17.8 g20%
Proteins3.3 g2.3 g5%
Salt 0.4 g0.3 g5%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Pack contains 2 servings---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Kids love it

5 stars

Kids love it

Good actually

4 stars

Really very good

Really delicious, shame theres only 2 in a pack

5 stars

Really delicious, shame theres only 2 in a pack

Usually bought next

Nestle Milkybar White Chocolate Dessert 2 X70g

£ 1.50
£1.08/100g

Offer

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 400G

£ 1.50
£0.38/100g

Tesco 2 British Chicken Breast Fillets 300G

£ 1.80
£6.00/kg

Eastmans Wafer Thin Cooked Ham 125G

£ 0.80
£0.64/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here