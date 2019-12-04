Nestle Rolo Dessert 2X70g

Kids love it
Good actually
Really very good
Really delicious, shame theres only 2 in a pack
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1018 kJ
Whole Milk 42%, Cream (from Milk), Sugar, Milk Chocolate 12% (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Toffee Syrup 7.8% (Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vegetable Fat (Copra), Flavouring, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt), Modified Maize Starch, Beef Gelatine, Cocoa Powder, Caramel, Reduced Fat Cocoa Powder, Stabilisers: Carrageenan, Xanthan Gum, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono and DiGlycerides of Fatty Acids
Keep refrigeratedUse by: see top of pack
Pack contains 2 servings
Sleeve. Recyclable
2 x 70g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|1018 kJ
|713 kJ
|-
|243 kcal
|170 kcal
|9%
|Fat
|11.8 g
|8.3 g
|12%
|of which: saturates
|8.0 g
|5.6 g
|28%
|Carbohydrate
|30.8 g
|21.6 g
|8%
|of which: sugars
|25.4 g
|17.8 g
|20%
|Proteins
|3.3 g
|2.3 g
|5%
|Salt
|0.4 g
|0.3 g
|5%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
