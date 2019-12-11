Schar Salti Crackers 175G
Offer
Product Description
- Gluten-free crackers.
- Europe's No 1*
- *www.schaer.com/no1
- Lactose and wheat free
- Specially formulated for people intolerant to gluten
- Pack size: 175g
Information
Ingredients
Maize Starch, Palm Fat, Maize Flour, Sugar, Soya Flour, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Monopotassium Tartrate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Sea Salt 2.3%, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Thickener (Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Lupine
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom.
Name and address
- Dr. Schär AG / SPA,
- Winkelau 9,
- 39014 Burgstall / Postal (BZ),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.schaer.com
Net Contents
175g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|3 g = 1 cracker
|% RI** per 3 g
|Energy
|1861 kJ
|39 kJ
|-
|442 kcal
|9 kcal
|0 %
|Fat
|13 g
|0 g
|0 %
|of which saturates
|5,9 g
|0,2 g
|1 %
|Carbohydrate
|78 g
|2,3 g
|1 %
|of which sugars
|7,4 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Fibre
|1,9 g
|0 g
|-
|Protein
|2,3 g
|0 g
|0 %
|Salt
|2,3 g
|0,07 g
|1%
|**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019