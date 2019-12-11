By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Schar Salti Crackers 175G

Schar Salti Crackers 175G
£ 2.00
£11.43/kg

Offer

Product Description

  • Gluten-free crackers.
  • Europe's No 1*
  • *www.schaer.com/no1
  • Lactose and wheat free
  • Specially formulated for people intolerant to gluten
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Maize Starch, Palm Fat, Maize Flour, Sugar, Soya Flour, Dextrose, Modified Maize Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Monopotassium Tartrate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Sea Salt 2.3%, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Thickener (Guar Gum), Acid (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Lupine

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before: see bottom.

Name and address

  • Dr. Schär AG / SPA,
  • Winkelau 9,
  • 39014 Burgstall / Postal (BZ),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • www.schaer.com

Net Contents

175g

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g3 g = 1 cracker% RI** per 3 g
Energy 1861 kJ39 kJ
-442 kcal9 kcal0 %
Fat 13 g0 g0 %
of which saturates 5,9 g0,2 g1 %
Carbohydrate 78 g2,3 g1 %
of which sugars 7,4 g0 g0 %
Fibre 1,9 g0 g-
Protein 2,3 g0 g0 %
Salt 2,3 g0,07 g1%
**RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

