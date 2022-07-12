Kronenbourg 1664 Lager Beer Can 10x440ml

Premium Beer. https://www.k1664.co.uk/nutrition/

Kronenbourg 1664 is a Premium Lager at 5.0%. It is brewed with the aromatic Strisselspalt hop from Alsace, which gives it a unique aroma and satisfying taste. All of which makes it the superior tasting premium lager. Kronenbourg 1664 is a full bodied, golden, bittersweet lager with a distinct citrus hop flavour. A Taste Supreme. For ultimate refreshment always drink chilled. Perfect drink for when you want to savour a special beer to enhance quality time with friends or family Given its taste profile, it is great alongside food or enjoyed on its own. Kronenbourg 1664's pleasure is in its light lemon and herbal flavours from the Alsace hops, and clean bittersweet finish. We've cut our emissions when making our beers and ciders by 68% since 2008

With 350 years of brewing experience, Kronenbourg was founded by master brewer Jerome Hatt in 1664. Kronenbourg 1664 is brewed using the Strisselspalt hop, known as the ‘caviar' of hops. It is the rarest and most delicate of the noble hops. The white oval centre and red ribbons in the Kronenbourg 1664 logo are inspired by the French “cocarde tricolore”, the symbol of the French Republic used during the Revolution in the late 18th Century.

Pack size: 4400ML

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Glucose Syrup, Hops, Hop Extract, Modified Hop Extract

Allergy Information

Contains: Barley

Alcohol Type

Beer

Country

United Kingdom

Net Contents

10 x 440ml

Preparation and Usage