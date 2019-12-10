By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sapporo Premium Beer 650Ml

5(3)Write a review
Sapporo Premium Beer 650Ml
£ 2.00
£3.08/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Beer
  • Discover the perfectly balanced taste that's irresistible to all, as you share rich moments with this masterpiece of the Brewer's art.
  • Free from additives and preservatives
  • Pack size: 650ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley

Alcohol Units

3.3

ABV

5.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Marubeni Europe Plc,
  • 95 Gresham Street,
  • London,
  • EC2V 7AB,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

650ml ℮

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Top Quality Brew

5 stars

At this price point, it makes Stella seem 'reassuringly cheap' :-) So the question has to be - 'Is it worth it ?' Simple answer is 'YES' It should be a premium quality beer at this price..and it is. Has a more bitter taste than, say aforementioned Stella, or Fosters etc. BUT in a good way. A very impressive and enjoyable brew, and worth the price tag fully. Pete

Very good beer

5 stars

Very good beer

Impressive.

5 stars

Tried this for the first time recently. Superb. At 5% I was expecting a more potent beer taste but it is suttle and refreshing, impressive.

