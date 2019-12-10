Sapporo Premium Beer 650Ml

Top Quality Brew
At this price point, it makes Stella seem 'reassuringly cheap' :-) So the question has to be - 'Is it worth it ?' Simple answer is 'YES' It should be a premium quality beer at this price..and it is. Has a more bitter taste than, say aforementioned Stella, or Fosters etc. BUT in a good way. A very impressive and enjoyable brew, and worth the price tag fully. Pete
Very good beer
Impressive.
Tried this for the first time recently. Superb. At 5% I was expecting a more potent beer taste but it is suttle and refreshing, impressive.