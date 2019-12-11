By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chocolate Custard 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chocolate Custard 150G
£ 0.50
£0.33/100g
One pot
  • Energy680kJ 161kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.5g
    5%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars16.5g
    18%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 453kJ / 108kcal

Product Description

  • Ready to eat chocolate flavoured UHT custard.
  • THICK & CREAMY Enjoy on the go, with sliced bananas or as a snack on its own
  • THICK & CREAMY Enjoy on the go, with sliced bananas or as a snack on its own
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Reconstituted Dried Skimmed Milk (Water, Dried Skimmed Milk), Sugar, Cream (Milk) (6%), Modified Potato Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5%).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 40 secs/900W 35secs
Remove foil lid and cover pot with cling film.
Stir before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy453kJ / 108kcal680kJ / 161kcal
Fat2.3g3.5g
Saturates1.6g2.4g
Carbohydrate18.2g27.3g
Sugars11.0g16.5g
Fibre1.4g2.1g
Protein2.8g4.2g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Ambrosia Devon Custard Chocolate 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Devon Custard Strawberry 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Devon Custard Banana 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Ambrosia Devon Custard 150G

£ 0.65
£0.43/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here