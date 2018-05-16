Vatika Egg Protein Shampoo200ml

Product Description
- Rejuvenating Shampoo
- Discover the recipe for intensive nutrition in Vatika nourishing shampoo, enriched with selected natural ingredients for strong, re-vitalised hair.
- Honey, coats & seals essential moisture into each hair strands as it smoothes coarse, frizzy hair.
- Egg, known as a rich source of protein, helps make hair stronger, adds shine & makes hair look healthy.
- With natural extracts
- Repairs, revitalises & helps fortify damaged, split hair
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Dimethiconol, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Amodimethicone, Sodium PCA, Carbomer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Panthenol, Sodium Hydroxide, Disodium EDTA, PEG-90M, Mel (Honey) Extract, Ovum (Egg) Powder, Lactic Acid, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Trideceth-12, Cetrimonium Chloride, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Amyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, CI 60730 (Ext. D&C Violet No. 2), CI 17200 (D&C Red No. 33)
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use:
- Massage gently into hair & scalp. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat if necessary.
Warnings
- For External Use Only. Avoid direct contact with eyes.
Name and address
- Dabur International Ltd,
- 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- HA9 0NP,
- UK.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
