Vatika Refresh Lemon Antidandruff Shampoo 200Ml

- Refreshing Lemon Dandruff Guard Shampoo
- Helps remove dandruff flakes*
- Discover the true herbal recipe for dandruff removal* without damaging hair or scalp in Vatika nourishing shampoo, enriched with selected natural ingredients that helps remove loose dandruff flakes from hair on regular use.
- *removes visible dandruff flakes on regular use.
- Yoghurt, cleanses, nourishes & helps maintain essential moisture balance in hair.
- Lemon, helps remove dandruff flakes.
- Mint, helps soothe & cool the scalp.
- With natural extracts
- Pack size: 200ML
Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Dimethiconol, Cocamide MEA, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Zinc Pyrithione, Amodimethicone, Climbazole, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Oil, Mentha Piperita (Peppermint) Oil, Yogurt Extract, Rosmarinus Officinalis Oil, Melaleuca Alternifolia Oil, Carbomer, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Sodium PCA, Sodium Hydroxide, PEG-90M, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lactic Acid, TEA-Dodecylbenzenesulfonate, Trideceth-12, Cetrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Amyl Cinnamal, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140 (FD&C Yellow No. 5), CI 16035 (FD&C Red No. 40)
- Directions for Use:
- Massage gently into hair & scalp. Rinse throughly. Repeat if necessary.
- For External Use Only. Avoid direct contact with eyes.
- Dabur International Ltd,
- 6th Floor,
- First Central 200,
- 2 Lakeside Drive,
- London,
- NW10 7FQ.
200ml ℮
