Dabur Amla Hair Oil 200Ml

Product Description
- Hair Oil
- Dabur Amla Hair Oil combines the goodness of Amla fruit (Indian Gooseberry) with a blend of vegetable and mineral oils to promote long, healthy hair. Regular application can assist in reducing split ends and minor hair loss. Dabur Amla Hair oil has been the secret of beautiful hair in India and around the world for over 50 years.
- Natural care for beautiful hair
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidum, Canola Oil, Elaeis Guineensis Oil, Parfum, Phyllanthus Emblica Fruit Extract, BHT, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Alcohol, Citral, Coumarin, Eugenol, Geraniol, Isoeugenol, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, C.I 47000, C.I 61565, C.I 26100
Preparation and Usage
- How to Use: For best results, apply 1 to 2 teaspoons (up to 10ml) of Dabur Amla Hair Oil into the hair and leave for sometime (ideally 1 hour). Then apply a good shampoo such as Dabur Vatika Naturals range of shampoo. Massage the shampoo well into the hair and scalp. Rinse thoroughly. For best results apply Dabur Amla Hair Oil three times a week.
- Regular or prolonged use of Dabur Amla Hair Oil on light coloured hair may result in some darkening of the natural hair colour
Warnings
- For External Use Only.
- Do Not Swallow.
Name and address
- Mfd. for:
- Naturelle LLC,
- Al Jazeera Al Hamra Area,
- Main Street,
- P.O. Box: 6399,
- Ras Al Khaimah,
Distributor address
- Dabur International Ltd.,
- 2, Gayton Road,
- Harrow,
- Middx,
- HA1 2XU,
- UK.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
