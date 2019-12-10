By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Casillero Del Diablo Pinot Grigio 75Cl

4.5(11)Write a review
Casillero Del Diablo Pinot Grigio 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland's Minimum Unit Pricing laws.

Product Description

  • Pinot Grigio - White Chilean Wine
  • This medium-bodied Pinot Grigio is full of vibrant pear flavours with a hint of citrus fruit and tangerine. Food Match: Perfect to savour on its own or with salads, fish, smoked salmon or vegetarian dishes.
  • Wine of Chile
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • This medium-bodied Pinot Grigio is full of vibrant pear flavours with a hint of citrus fruit and tangerine. Food Match: Perfect to savour on its own or with salads, fish, smoked salmon or vegetarian dishes.

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.38

ABV

12.3% vol

Producer

Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcelo Papa

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinot Grigio

Vinification Details

  • The unique characteristics of each of our vineyards are reflected within the flavours and aromas of each bottle. This range of wines brings to you the best that Chile has to offer.

History

  • The story behind one of Chile's most famous wines began more than 120 years ago. Don Melchor, founder of Concha y Toro, stored batches of his best wines in an underground cellar. When he noticed that bottles had been stolen, he spread a rumour amongst the locals that a devil lived in his cellar. Hence the name of Casillero del Diablo, the devil's cellar. Since 2008, Diablo wines have received more than 80 awards from internationally recognised competitions, including 8 Gold medals and 18 Silver medals.

Regional Information

  • This cooler climate brings out the best qualities as the grapes ripen later, allowing the intense fruit flavours to shine through. www.chileanlegend.com

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Preparation and Usage

  • Ideal for drinking well-chilled as an aperitif, or with salads and fish dishes.

Name and address

  • Produced & bottled by:
  • Concha y Toro SA,
  • Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
  • Pirque,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Concha y Toro UK,
  • Ashurst Court,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER.

Return to

  • Concha y Toro UK,
  • Ashurst Court,
  • Wheatley,
  • OX33 1ER.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl

a nice drop

4 stars

very smooth and pleasant, with a nice touch of "afters". a good red for anything, or on its own.

My favourite Pinot Grigio

5 stars

I have purchased this wine a number of times and will continue doing so. Every mouthful a joy.

Easy Drinking

4 stars

For the price easy drinking and goes well with chicken dishes as well as seafood.

Great value

5 stars

This Pinot Grigio is by far the best in its price range.

Good wine

5 stars

Another easy drinking Pinot, light citrus taste gives a nice edge. Good value, buy when on offer.

Good Value For Money

5 stars

I find this wine a very nice medium dry white, it can, in my opinion, fulfill a dual pleasure, either as a social drink or to accompany any fish dish

Great Wine

5 stars

If you are looking for an alternative to Italian Pinot, look no further. A great wine at a reasonable price.

Great wine

4 stars

We buy this wine when its on offer because its a good wine for every occasion

pinot wines

5 stars

A very personal view but it is one of freshest Pinot that I have tasted.

Great white wine

4 stars

I really enjoy this Pinot Grigio. It has great flavour and is easy to drink, a nice wine to enjoy with friends and at half price you can't go wrong, not sure if i'd pay full price for a bottle but when on offer would recommend.

