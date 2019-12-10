Casillero Del Diablo Pinot Grigio 75Cl

a nice drop
very smooth and pleasant, with a nice touch of "afters". a good red for anything, or on its own.
My favourite Pinot Grigio
I have purchased this wine a number of times and will continue doing so. Every mouthful a joy.
Easy Drinking
For the price easy drinking and goes well with chicken dishes as well as seafood.
Great value
This Pinot Grigio is by far the best in its price range.
Good wine
Another easy drinking Pinot, light citrus taste gives a nice edge. Good value, buy when on offer.
Good Value For Money
I find this wine a very nice medium dry white, it can, in my opinion, fulfill a dual pleasure, either as a social drink or to accompany any fish dish
Great Wine
If you are looking for an alternative to Italian Pinot, look no further. A great wine at a reasonable price.
Great wine
We buy this wine when its on offer because its a good wine for every occasion
pinot wines
A very personal view but it is one of freshest Pinot that I have tasted.
Great white wine
I really enjoy this Pinot Grigio. It has great flavour and is easy to drink, a nice wine to enjoy with friends and at half price you can't go wrong, not sure if i'd pay full price for a bottle but when on offer would recommend.