Vatika Almond Hair Oil 200Ml

Vatika Almond Hair Oil 200Ml
£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Almond Enriched Hair Oil
  • Vatika Almond Enriched Hair Oil contains Pure Almond oil and nourishing Coconut and Sesame oil. Vatika's unique formulation strengthens each hair strand from root to tip, giving you beautiful hair always.
  • Almond Enriched Hair oil with 100% natural oils
  • Almond: Almond conditions your hair to make it look soft
  • Coconut Oil: Penetrates hair shaft to strengthen and gives thicker looking hair
  • Sesame: Coats the hair and gives it shine
  • Softness & shine
  • 0% mineral oil and parabens
  • With 100% natural oils
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Canola Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Sesamum Indicum (Sesame) Seed Oil, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Parfum, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Citrus Limon Oil, Rosamarinus Officinalis Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, BHT, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citral, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 47000 (D&C Yellow No. 11), CI 26100 (D&C Red No. 17)

Storage

Store away from direct sunlight.

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage - Massage a generous amount of oil into your hair and scalp. Leave overnight or for a few hours and then wash.

Warnings

  • For External Use Only
  • Avoid contact with eyes

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Dabur International Limited,
  • 6th Floor,
  • First Central 200,
  • 2 Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7FQ.

Return to

  • www.vatikanaturals.co.uk

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

For External Use Only Avoid contact with eyes

