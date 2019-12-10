Carlsberg Export 660Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Premium Lager
- Brewed the Danish way, Carlsberg Export is a 4.8% premium Danish style pilsner lager with a malty base, crisp light bitterness and hoppy aromas, perfectly balanced to the last drop. What's Our Secret? Besides brewing the Danish way? It's embracing the Danish way of life of course. That means enjoying a work-life balance, nature and craft, spending time together feeling hygge. That's the Danish way. Is that what makes the Danes such a happy nation? Perhaps. Or, could it be that we brew the best beer in the world? Probably.
- GMO free
- No added preservatives
- Vegetarian
- Vegan
- Pack size: 660ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Malted Barley, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Tasting Notes
- Smooth and crisply refreshing, with a malty base, subtle hop aromas and light biscuit notes, perfectly balanced to the last drop
Alcohol Units
3.2
ABV
4.8% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before: See Shoulder
Produce of
Brewed and bottled in the UK
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
Return to
- Carlsberg UK Ltd,
- Northampton,
- NN1 1PZ.
- Consumer Helpline 03457 585685
- www.carlsberg.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
660ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|167kJ/40kcal
|Fat
|0g
|Fat, of which Saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|2.7g
|Carbohydrate, of which Sugars
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019