By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Carlsberg Export 660Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Carlsberg Export 660Ml
£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Premium Lager
  • Brewed the Danish way, Carlsberg Export is a 4.8% premium Danish style pilsner lager with a malty base, crisp light bitterness and hoppy aromas, perfectly balanced to the last drop. What's Our Secret? Besides brewing the Danish way? It's embracing the Danish way of life of course. That means enjoying a work-life balance, nature and craft, spending time together feeling hygge. That's the Danish way. Is that what makes the Danes such a happy nation? Perhaps. Or, could it be that we brew the best beer in the world? Probably.
  • GMO free
  • No added preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 660ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • Smooth and crisply refreshing, with a malty base, subtle hop aromas and light biscuit notes, perfectly balanced to the last drop

Alcohol Units

3.2

ABV

4.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before: See Shoulder

Produce of

Brewed and bottled in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.

Return to

  • Carlsberg UK Ltd,
  • Northampton,
  • NN1 1PZ.
  • Consumer Helpline 03457 585685
  • www.carlsberg.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

660ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 167kJ/40kcal
Fat 0g
Fat, of which Saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 2.7g
Carbohydrate, of which Sugars 0.0g
Protein 0.4g
Salt <0.01g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Heineken Lager 650Ml Bottle

£ 2.00
£3.08/litre

Offer

San Miguel 660Ml

£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Stella Artois 660Ml

£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Birra Moretti 660Ml

£ 2.00
£3.04/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here