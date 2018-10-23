Tesco Finest Soave Classico Superiore 75Cl

A classy wine at a surprisingly low price
I was very impressed Soave Classico Superiore from the Tesco Finest range and it impressed over two evenings. Soave is white wine from my favourite region in Italy, Veneto. The grape is Garganega and is grown in the hills above the city of Soave. Usually, Soave purchased in the supermarket is very fresh and lemony and can often lack character but this Soave was interesting, full bodied and wonderful.The colour was deep, bright gold. I have never seen such a golden Soave outside of Italy. The nose was pineapple chunks and on the palate, there was a complete lack of acidity. Soave Classico usually has a fresh acidity but this Soave Classico Superiore was floral and smooth, sweet pineapple with a long finish of lime and oak. I drank the wine over two evenings. When first opened it, it was gorgeous but benefitted from the addition of food. I served it with vegetarian pizza and salad. The cheese and vegetables on the pizza were a perfect match and the cheese matched the oak on the length. I had copious amounts of olive oil on my salad and avoided tomatoes as tomatoes are too acidic for this wine. The match with the olive oil was perfect. On the second evening the wine was wonderful without food. Oxygen had tamed it and it had a smooth honeyed sweetness. The next evening, I served the wine with grilled salmon marinated only in lemon, salt and pepper, boiled new potatoes and salad, again not tomatoes. The match was perfect.
Very Nice
When I first started on the bottle I was instantly pleased with my purchase, by the time I had finished my enthusiasm was not diminished by one iota.
excellent
Another wonderful wine from Tesco absolutely adore it
Siomple, pleasant white
A Soave with that little bit more to it than usual - a good switch if you're tired of Chardonnay. Value at £6.25.
a super quality wine, especially for it's price
A truly lush wine with perfect balance of fruit and acidity. Great with food or just quaffing. I have generally avoided Soave due to it's light and bland flavour. This one caught my eye as different. It was as well as impressive.
You get what you pay for.......
Even at full price this is an inexpensive wine - and tastes like it. For my taste, it's a bit too thin, a bit too sweet, a bit lacking in flavour - and with so much more available at just a few pounds more, simply not worth it.
Love this Cava
We have been on a champagne tasting trip and we believe this Cava can compete with the best champagne.
A refreshing and very drinkable white
Not quite up to 5 star but perfectly ok for everyday. Fine as a ' house' white.
soavwe classico
Much the best Soave around. I would buy this bottle any time. Goes with all white meat fish etc indeed a very nice wine indeed. Love it a lot .
Not a fresh white
There are some pretty dreadful Italian cheap whites out there and Soave in the past has been responsible for a lot of that reputation, even in Italy you have to know your producers. Difficult to pin this down it seems old before it's time, this was purchased in store so have no idea how long it had been on the shelf under lights, but Soave should be fresh as should most of Italian whites in this catergory, not as bland as some of the cheap ones but not good either, good Soaves are becoming difficult to find.