Cow & Gate 4 Growing Up Milk Powder 2+ Years 800G

Great Product!
I bought this for my kid and it worked really well. He drinks his bottles of milk very keenly.
Easy to digest
My baby loves it very much and it's Easy to digest
Good baby milk
Really good product my little one love it make her smile
Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Whey Product (Demineralised Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate) (from Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Citrate, Milk Flavouring, Vitamin C, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Iron Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin D3, Potassium Chloride, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin A, Niacin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Potassium Iodide
Use powder within 4 weeks of opening and store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.
Manufactured in the E.U.
38 Servings
800g
|Typical Values
|per 100ml prepared milk drink
|Energy
|210kJ
|-
|50kcal
|Fat
|1.9g
|of which, saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.5g
|of which, sugars
|5.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|Protein
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Vitamins
|Units %RI†
|Vitamin A
|62µg (16%)
|Vitamin D3
|2.9µg (41%)
|Vitamin E
|1mg α-TE (20%)
|Vitamin K1
|4.6µg (38%)
|Vitamin C
|15mg (33%)
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.23mg (33%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.4µg (50%)
|Pantothenic acid
|0.58mg (19%)
|Calcium
|120mg (22%)
|Iron
|1.2mg (15%)
|Zinc
|0.9mg (18%)
|Iodine
|20µg (25%)
|GOS/FOS*
|1.2g
|Minerals
|-
|Others
|-
|*GOS/FOS = Galacto- and fructo- oligosaccharides
|-
|†RI = Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children
|-
Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Do not leave your toddler alone whilst eating and drinking.
