Cow & Gate 4 Growing Up Milk Powder 2+ Years 800G

5(3)Write a review
Product Description

  • Fortified milk drink from 2-3 years
  • Fortified milk drink for young children aged 2-3 years
  • Delivers at least 100% of your toddler's daily vitamin D needs
  • Iron for brain development
  • We believe that when little ones are happy on the inside, they're happy on the outside too. And when it comes to looking after them, support, care and nutrition can all help.
  • Once your toddler is eating a wide range of different foods, you may choose to switch from a full-fat growing up milk to a semi-skimmed version. Our Stage 4 growing up milk is semi-skimmed and formulated to help provide 2-3 year olds with nutrients they need as part of a varied, balanced diet.
  • Our growing up milk is a fortified milk drink for 2-3 years and is:
  • - Enriched with Iron to support normal cognitive development
  • - A source of calcium and high in vitamin D. Calcium & vitamin D are needed for normal bone development
  • No formulation change. Same ingredients, same taste.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere. Contents may settle in transit.
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

Skimmed Milk, Lactose (from Milk), Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Whey Product (Demineralised Whey, Whey Protein Concentrate) (from Milk), Galacto-Oligosaccharides (GOS) (from Milk), Maltodextrin, Calcium Phosphate, Fructo-Oligosaccharides (FOS), Potassium Hydrogen Phosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Magnesium Citrate, Milk Flavouring, Vitamin C, Magnesium Hydrogen Phosphate, Potassium Citrate, Sodium Chloride, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Iron Sulphate, Zinc Sulphate, Vitamin E, Vitamin D3, Potassium Chloride, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B12, Vitamin A, Niacin, Riboflavin, Folic Acid, Vitamin K1, Biotin, Vitamin B6, Thiamin, Potassium Iodide

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Use powder within 4 weeks of opening and store in a cool dry place. Do not refrigerate.

Produce of

Manufactured in the E.U.

Preparation and Usage

  • Feeding guide 2-3 years
  • 1 beaker, Amount of water 150ml, 5 fl.oz, Number of level scoops (1 scoop =4.0g): 5
  • From 2-3 years, your toddler will need about 2 x 150ml beakers of growing up milk per day. We recommend one beaker in the morning and one at night.
  • Always use the scoop provided, please note the colour of the scoop may change from time to time.
  • How to use this pack
  • To open: remove tamper evidence strip & lift lid.
  • In the pack is a scoop and leveller to help you measure the correct amount of powder. Store your scoop in the lid between uses.
  • Click the lid securely shut to keep your powder fresh.
  • How to prepare
  • Because powdered milks are not sterile, failure to follow instructions may make your toddler ill.
  • 1 Measure 150ml or 5fl.oz boiled, cooled water into a clean beaker.
  • 2 Using the scoop provided, add 5 levelled scoops of powder into the beaker.
  • 3 Replace clean lid on beaker. Shake well for 10 seconds to dissolve powder.
  • 4 Check temperature and drink immediately.
  • For hygiene reasons do not store made up milk drinks. Make up each drink as required and always discard unfinished drinks within 2 hours.
  • Do not heat in a microwave, hot spots may occur and cause scalding.
  • This pack of growing up milk contains 800g, because the powder is more concentrated than growing up milk 1-2 years. So even though there is less powder, this pack will give you more 150ml servings than a 900g pack of growing up milk 1-2 years.

Number of uses

38 Servings

Warnings

  • Do not allow prolonged or frequent contact of drinks with your toddler's teeth as this increases the risk of tooth decay. Ask your healthcare professional or dentist for advice. Do not leave your toddler alone whilst eating and drinking.

Name and address

  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.

Return to

  • Quality guarantee
  • This product should reach you in perfect condition. If it is not satisfactory, please contact us. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Got a question or just want to find out more? Give us a call on 0800 977 4000. We'll be happy to chat to you about your toddler's changing needs or about any of our products and services.
  • Nutricia Ltd,
  • White Horse Business Park,
  • Trowbridge,
  • Wiltshire,
  • BA14 0XQ.
  • UK 0800 977 4000
  • www.cowandgate.co.uk
  • Call us, e-mail us, live chat

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml prepared milk drink
Energy 210kJ
-50kcal
Fat 1.9g
of which, saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate6.5g
of which, sugars5.8g
Fibre0.9g
Protein 1.3g
Salt0.05g
VitaminsUnits %RI†
Vitamin A 62µg (16%)
Vitamin D32.9µg (41%)
Vitamin E 1mg α-TE (20%)
Vitamin K14.6µg (38%)
Vitamin C 15mg (33%)
Riboflavin (B2) 0.23mg (33%)
Vitamin B12 0.4µg (50%)
Pantothenic acid0.58mg (19%)
Calcium 120mg (22%)
Iron 1.2mg (15%)
Zinc 0.9mg (18%)
Iodine 20µg (25%)
GOS/FOS*1.2g
Minerals-
Others-
*GOS/FOS = Galacto- and fructo- oligosaccharides-
†RI = Reference Intake - a guide to the amount of vitamins and minerals needed per day for infants and young children-

Safety information

View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great Product!

5 stars

I bought this for my kid and it worked really well. He drinks his bottles of milk very keenly.

Easy to digest

5 stars

My baby loves it very much and it's Easy to digest

Good baby milk

5 stars

Really good product my little one love it make her smile

