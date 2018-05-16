Vatika Coconut Hair Oil 200 Ml

Product Description
- Coconut Enriched Hair Oil Volume & Thickness
- The goodness of Coconut, Castor & Henna along with other ingredients coats & conditions the hair helping add volume and make hair look thicker.
- With castor and henna
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Paraffinum Liquidum (Mineral Oil), Canola Oil, Elaeis Guineensis Oil, Olea Europaea Fruit Oil, Phyllanthus Emblica-Lawsonia Inermis Extract, Phenyl Trimethicone, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Parfum (Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Lilial Citral, Coumarin, Linalool, Limonene), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil, Butyl MethoxyDibenzoyl Methane, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Citrus Medica Limonum (Lemon) Oil, Butylated Hydroxy Toluene, Tocopheryl Acetate
Storage
Store away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Usage - Apply Vatika Coconut Enriched Hair Oil regularly on your scalp and hair. For best results leave overnight.
Warnings
- For external use only
Name and address
- Dabur International Ltd,
- 2, Gayton Road,
- Harrow,
- Middx,
- HA1 2XU,
- UK.
- www.dabur.co.uk
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
For external use only
