Vatika Egg Protein Hair Masque 500G

Product Description
- Egg Protein Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
- Egg - Helps repair & strengthen hair
- Honey - Coats & help conditions the hair
- For damaged & split hair
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cetrimonium Chloride, Cetearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Parfum, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Marrow Extract, Egg Powder, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Magnesium Nitrate, Magnesium Chloride, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Citric Acid, Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin, Geraniol, Linalool, C.I 42080, C.I 28440, C.I 73015, C.I 16255, C.I 14720
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Use on hair post wash, wrap with hot towel, leave it for 15 minutes & rinse with water.
Warnings
- Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with water and consult physician.
- For External Use Only
Name and address
- Mfd. for:
- Dabur International Ltd,
- P.O. Box: 16944,
- Dubai,
- U.A.E.
- Dabu International Ltd,
Return to
- Dabu International Ltd,
- 2, Gayton Road,
- Harrow,
- Middx,
- HA1 2XU,
- UK.
- www.dabur.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Safety information
Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse immediately with water and consult physician. For External Use Only
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020