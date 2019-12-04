By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(14)Write a review
Tesco Organic Fair Trade Banana 6 Pack
£ 1.45
£0.24/each
One typical banana
  • Energy571kJ 135kcal
    7%
  • Fat<0.5
    <1%
  • Sugars27.2g
    30%
  • Salt<0.01
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 380kJ / 90kcal

Product Description

  • Banana.
  • Sustainably Produced
  • At Tesco we strongly believe in sustainable farming. We source our bananas from organic and Rainforest Alliance Certified™ farms. By buying bananas with the Rainforest Alliance Certified seal you are helping to conserve natural resources and improve the lives of farming communities around the world.
  • Buying product from Fairtrade producers enables them to obtain fair prices for their crops and have decent working conditions.
  • Bananas are Fairtrade certified, traded, audited and sourced from Fairtrade producers. Total 100%
  • For more visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing
  • Responsibly Grown Hand picked and gently ripened with a sweet flavour
  • Organic
  • Responsibly grown
  • Hand-picked and gently ripened, with a sweet flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • 1 of your 5 a day = One banana

Information

Ingredients

Banana

Storage

Do not refrigerate. Store in a cool dry place

Produce of

Produce of: Dominican Republic

Number of uses

Pack contains 6 servings

Name and address

Return to

  • Our Promise
  • We make every effort to ensure our products are of the best possible quality. That's why we are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which doesn't live up to your expectations. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • For more information please visit tesco.com
  • We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,

Net Contents

6 x Bananas

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical banana (150g)
Energy380kJ / 90kcal571kJ / 135kcal
Fat<0.5g<0.5g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate20.3g30.5g
Sugars18.1g27.2g
Fibre1.4g2.1g
Protein1.2g1.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C9.0mg (11%NRV)14.0mg (18%NRV)
Potassium330.0mg (17%NRV)495.0mg (25%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

14 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Brilliant Bananas so glad they are FairTrade.. Ple

5 stars

Brilliant Bananas so glad they are FairTrade.. Please can you stop wrapping them in plastic!

Ditch the plastic bag

1 stars

Quality is good plastic bag is superfluous

Tasty bananas

5 stars

Good quality good price, taste great!

Often damaged and rotten in bottom 1/3 of banana

2 stars

These organic bananas are frequently all damaged. Not just a bit bruised, but completely rotten and squishy all the way through, always in the bottom 1/3rd of the banana. The upper 2/3rds is fine. We buy lots of packs of these bananas and about 70% of the time some or all of the bananas are like this. (You might wonder why we don't check them in the supermarket before we buy - well finally I am remembering to do so - usually!) Suggests to me that there is something going wrong with how they are stored or transported. Please sort it out Tesco, I'm sick of throwing countless banana ends in the bin! (And if you could find a way to package them without plastic, even better)

good bananas, bad plastic

4 stars

love these bananas, but not the plastic bag. perhaps a paper label instead?

Plastic Problems

3 stars

Bananas are fine but why do we have to have them in a plastic bag? No fairtrade or organic bananas available without.

Amazing taste and quality,

5 stars

Amazing taste and quality,

Stop using so much plastic Tesco

3 stars

Good product, but VERY disappointing to see the plastic wrapping

prefer to have Du monte, found fair trade dry with

3 stars

prefer to have Du monte, found fair trade dry with a very small amount of taste buying cheap is not my choice and bananas where small too

Perfectly ripe and great taste, they arrived in gr

5 stars

Perfectly ripe and great taste, they arrived in great state too.

