Tesco Organic Fair Trade Banana 6 Pack

Brilliant Bananas so glad they are FairTrade.. Please can you stop wrapping them in plastic!
Ditch the plastic bag
Quality is good plastic bag is superfluous
Tasty bananas
Good quality good price, taste great!
Often damaged and rotten in bottom 1/3 of banana
These organic bananas are frequently all damaged. Not just a bit bruised, but completely rotten and squishy all the way through, always in the bottom 1/3rd of the banana. The upper 2/3rds is fine. We buy lots of packs of these bananas and about 70% of the time some or all of the bananas are like this. (You might wonder why we don't check them in the supermarket before we buy - well finally I am remembering to do so - usually!) Suggests to me that there is something going wrong with how they are stored or transported. Please sort it out Tesco, I'm sick of throwing countless banana ends in the bin! (And if you could find a way to package them without plastic, even better)
good bananas, bad plastic
love these bananas, but not the plastic bag. perhaps a paper label instead?
Plastic Problems
Bananas are fine but why do we have to have them in a plastic bag? No fairtrade or organic bananas available without.
Amazing taste and quality,
Stop using so much plastic Tesco
Good product, but VERY disappointing to see the plastic wrapping
prefer to have Du monte, found fair trade dry with a very small amount of taste buying cheap is not my choice and bananas where small too
Perfectly ripe and great taste, they arrived in great state too.