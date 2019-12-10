By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Puemo Carmenere 75Cl

4.5(42)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Puemo Carmenere 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy415kJ 100kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 332kJ / 80kcal

Product Description

  • Tesco Finest Puemo Carmenere 2018
  • A rich and well balanced wine made from Chile’s iconic Carmenere grape from the Puemo vineyards situated in the heart of the Cachapoal Valley. Deep in colour with gentle aromas of wild herbs, chocolate notes and balanced with juicy dark berry and plum flavours.
  • Wine of Peumo, Chile
  • Bold & full bodied
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • A rich and well balanced wine, deep in colour with gentle aromas of wild herbs, chocolate notes balanced with juicy dark berry and plum flavours

Region of Origin

Cachapoal Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Vina Concha y Toro

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Marcio Ramirez

Country

Chile

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Carmenère

Vinification Details

  • Grapes are hand-picked from the Peumo vineyards in the Cachapoal Valley, where the grapes are gently de-stemmed and crushed and sent to fermentation vessels where yeast is added and the wine ferments at 29 degrees for 7 days. This is followed by a malolactic fermentation and then aged in oak barrels for 10 months. The final blend is assembled and the wine is then filtered and made ready for bottling.

History

  • The Peumo Vineyard is located 170 m above sea level and extends along the Cachapoal River and the terraces and hills of the Coastal Mountains. The soils are deep and able to retain water due to a top layer of clay. This helps control vine vigor and growth and allows the vines to remain active until harvest at the end of May.

Regional Information

  • Mediterranean, with an extended dry season. The temperatures are warm during the day and temperate at night without extremes. They are influenced by the Cachapoal River and Rapel Lake.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: A natural match for grilled meats, strong hard cheeses and spicy dishes

Produce of

Wine of Chile

Preparation and Usage

  • A natural match for grilled meats, strong, hard cheeses and spicy dishes.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Viña Concha y Toro S.A.,
  • Avda Virginia Subercaseaux 210,
  • Pirque,
  • Santiago,
  • Chile.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy332kJ / 80kcal415kJ / 100kcal
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Change of taste?

1 stars

Love Carmenere wine, I have been buying this wine from Tesco for quite a while but the 2015 vintage, lot 16208 has been awful. Unfortunately I bought quite a few bottles so hope the others are better. The wine tastes completely different than usual, It has a very strange taste and is not pleasant to drink at all, it is probably not good for cooking either! I do hope this is a one off as I have recommended it to many people & they would certainly agree with me if they try it.

Great value

5 stars

Good flavour. Great at the offer price. I will buy again.

Reasonable Quaffing Wine

4 stars

This wine needs to breath for at least and hour to taste it at its best. Good aroma and nice full colour. Fruity without excessive acidity. All-in-all and nice quaffing wine.

Smooth/powdery silky, but..

4 stars

With a punch you don't expect from a Carmenere! Kinda tastes like a blend of either Shiraz or Cab Sav., still, it's very nice, and different, not a usual, silky/ Powdery carmenere! Slain the BHEATHA! :-)

a good standby

4 stars

This wine suits a variety of situations. It is quite light and easy drinking, but has enough body to accompany meat dishes. Or just drink by itself!

Surprising new wine

5 stars

I'd never heard of the grape before and thought I'd give it a try at a very reasonable price too. I'm so glad I did. This wine is beautifully fruity and easy to drink. I'm giving bottles to family and friends to try, so will have to restock my wine collection with a couple of cases.

full flavour wine

5 stars

a really good quality wine, full of flavour despite not being too strong. very good value for money. easy drinking, lovely with food or on its own

Not much body to the wine.

3 stars

I bought this wine as I have had Carmenre from elsewhere and was pleased to see tesco stocked it. It had a very young taste and was disappointed. The taste did slightly improve after being open for a day. I won't be buying it again.

Smooth and easy drinking

5 stars

This lovely Carmenere is my favourite at the moment. It is so smooth and easy drinking and even when not on offer it is great value. Would definitely recommend.

Very good Colchagua Carmenere

4 stars

For the offer price of £5.99 a bottle, there really is very little to complain about with this Finest Chilean Carmenere. A medium purple/ruby-coloured wine, the nose is soft and approachable: yielding blackcurrant and plum fruits, with a hint of florality and some oak development starting to show as well. The palate is everything you want Chilean Carmenere to be: smooth, plush and dense, with well-integrated tannins and ripe fruits that don't stray into being baked. The winemaker has also reined in the alcohol too (only 13%), which means the wine is much easier to drink than some reds from the region. Overall, the Finest Carmenere is a great introduction to the style, and would be a lovely match alongside robust stews and casseroles. On a hot day, it will even cope with a quick half hour in the fridge, as the cooler serving temperature accentuates the aromatics without taking too much away from the palate. Good stuff!

1-10 of 42 reviews

