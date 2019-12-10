Tesco Finest Puemo Carmenere 75Cl

Change of taste?
Love Carmenere wine, I have been buying this wine from Tesco for quite a while but the 2015 vintage, lot 16208 has been awful. Unfortunately I bought quite a few bottles so hope the others are better. The wine tastes completely different than usual, It has a very strange taste and is not pleasant to drink at all, it is probably not good for cooking either! I do hope this is a one off as I have recommended it to many people & they would certainly agree with me if they try it.
Great value
Good flavour. Great at the offer price. I will buy again.
Reasonable Quaffing Wine
This wine needs to breath for at least and hour to taste it at its best. Good aroma and nice full colour. Fruity without excessive acidity. All-in-all and nice quaffing wine.
Smooth/powdery silky, but..
With a punch you don't expect from a Carmenere! Kinda tastes like a blend of either Shiraz or Cab Sav., still, it's very nice, and different, not a usual, silky/ Powdery carmenere! Slain the BHEATHA! :-)
a good standby
This wine suits a variety of situations. It is quite light and easy drinking, but has enough body to accompany meat dishes. Or just drink by itself!
Surprising new wine
I'd never heard of the grape before and thought I'd give it a try at a very reasonable price too. I'm so glad I did. This wine is beautifully fruity and easy to drink. I'm giving bottles to family and friends to try, so will have to restock my wine collection with a couple of cases.
full flavour wine
a really good quality wine, full of flavour despite not being too strong. very good value for money. easy drinking, lovely with food or on its own
Not much body to the wine.
I bought this wine as I have had Carmenre from elsewhere and was pleased to see tesco stocked it. It had a very young taste and was disappointed. The taste did slightly improve after being open for a day. I won't be buying it again.
Smooth and easy drinking
This lovely Carmenere is my favourite at the moment. It is so smooth and easy drinking and even when not on offer it is great value. Would definitely recommend.
Very good Colchagua Carmenere
For the offer price of £5.99 a bottle, there really is very little to complain about with this Finest Chilean Carmenere. A medium purple/ruby-coloured wine, the nose is soft and approachable: yielding blackcurrant and plum fruits, with a hint of florality and some oak development starting to show as well. The palate is everything you want Chilean Carmenere to be: smooth, plush and dense, with well-integrated tannins and ripe fruits that don't stray into being baked. The winemaker has also reined in the alcohol too (only 13%), which means the wine is much easier to drink than some reds from the region. Overall, the Finest Carmenere is a great introduction to the style, and would be a lovely match alongside robust stews and casseroles. On a hot day, it will even cope with a quick half hour in the fridge, as the cooler serving temperature accentuates the aromatics without taking too much away from the palate. Good stuff!