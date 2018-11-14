By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi Coconut Milk Powder 300G

3.5(3)Write a review
Maggi Coconut Milk Powder 300G
Product Description

  • Mix for Coconut Milk Powder.
  • Good question
  • How does Maggi® Coconut Milk Powder help you to serve your family?
  • Good to know
  • A balanced and varied diet is key to good nutrition for people of all ages.
  • Maggi® Coconut Milk Powder helps to serve your family a variety of delicious homemade dishes conveniently.
  • Maggi® Coconut Milk Powder Mix is made from the freshest and finest Sri Lankan coconuts, hand-picked from the plantations within the renowned Coconut Triangle of Sir Lanka and produced under stringent quality control and hygienic standards at Nestlé state of the art factory in Pannala, Sri Lanka.
  • The superior quality, exotic taste and convenience of Maggi® Coconut Milk Powder Mix, is enjoyed by many a household and culinary experts in over 60 countries worldwide!
  • No more breaking, scraping or squeezing
  • Halal - HAC Sri Lanka
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk Powder (78%), Maltodextrin, Milk Protein (Sodium Caseinate), Stabilizer (Trisodium Phosphate)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.Best before: see top of packaging.

Produce of

Made in Sri Lanka

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation for
  • Coconut Milk: Magic Coconut Milk powder (A) 100g, Water (~35°C), (B) 400ml, (A) + (B) 500ml
  • Coconut Cream: Magic Coconut Cream powder (A) 200g, Water (~35°C), (B) 400ml, (A) + (B) 600ml
  • Preparation for Caribbean & New Zealand Cuisine
  • Coconut Milk
  • 220ml (7/8 Cup) Water + 55g (1/2 Cup) Coconut Milk Powder + 250 ml (1 Cup) Coconut Milk
  • Coconut Cream
  • 180ml (3/8 Cup) Water + 85g (3/4 Cup) Coconut Milk Powder + 250 ml (1 Cup) Coconut Cream
  • It can also be used straight from the pack in recipes to give a delicious & authentic coconut flavour.

Number of uses

Pack contains 30 portions

Name and address

  • Nestlé UK Limited,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact Us
  • Nestlé UK Limited,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.Maggi.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper (10 g)%RI
Energy 2958 kJ296 kJ
-715 kcal72 kcal4 %
Fat 65.2 g6.5 g9 %
- of which saturates56.8 g5.7 g28 %
Carbohydrate 25.2 g2.5 g1 %
- of which sugars6.6 g0.7 g1 %
Fibre 0.2 g0.0 g-
Protein 6.8 g0.7 g1 %
Salt 0.30 g0.03 g1 %
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)---
Pack contains 30 portions---

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Best Ever!

5 stars

I have used this for years in my Indian/Moroccan dishes. Great stuff. I also use this as a dry ingredient in my coconut macaroons to enhance the flavor. Try it in coffee! I make tasty non-dairy cappuccino's with it. I first found this in our local Indian grocery and I like this brand best. its easy to just sprinkle it into a recipe and store the rest. The coconut milk powder tastes better than many coconut flavorings here in the USA.

worse coconut powder

1 stars

worse coconut powder i have ever used their is no coconut their i even thought it had expired because keep separting its self from water looks like rotten milk

perfect

5 stars

Amazing, love this product, adds full flavour to dishes

