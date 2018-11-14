Maggi Coconut Milk Powder 300G

Best Ever!
I have used this for years in my Indian/Moroccan dishes. Great stuff. I also use this as a dry ingredient in my coconut macaroons to enhance the flavor. Try it in coffee! I make tasty non-dairy cappuccino's with it. I first found this in our local Indian grocery and I like this brand best. its easy to just sprinkle it into a recipe and store the rest. The coconut milk powder tastes better than many coconut flavorings here in the USA.
worse coconut powder i have ever used their is no coconut their i even thought it had expired because keep separting its self from water looks like rotten milk
perfect
Amazing, love this product, adds full flavour to dishes