By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Green Pesto 280G

3(2)Write a review
Tesco Green Pesto 280G
£ 1.30
£0.46/100g
1/6 of a jar
  • Energy642kJ 156kcal
    8%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates2.2g
    11%
  • Sugars1.2g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1366kJ / 331kcal

Product Description

  • Green pesto made with basil, Grana Padano cheese, cashew nuts and pine nuts.
  • With basil for a fragrant flavour
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

Basil (47%), Sunflower Oil, Grana Padano Cheese (5%), Yogurt (Milk), Cashew Nut (5%), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Sugar, Pecorino Romano Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (1.5%), Bamboo Fibre, Salt, Pine Nuts (1%), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Garlic Powder.

Grana Padano Medium Fat Hard Cheese contains: Grana Padano (Milk), Preservative (Egg Lysozyme).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks and by date shown.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

6 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g1/6 of a jar (47g)
Energy1366kJ / 331kcal642kJ / 156kcal
Fat31.9g15.0g
Saturates4.7g2.2g
Carbohydrate4.5g2.1g
Sugars2.6g1.2g
Fibre3.7g1.7g
Protein4.7g2.2g
Salt1.1g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

This used to taste nice - now it tastes extreamly

1 stars

This used to taste nice - now it tastes extreamly bitter - won't be buying again.

I love it and is one of the regular items in my pu

5 stars

I love it and is one of the regular items in my purchase list

Usually bought next

Tesco Fusilli Pasta Twists 1Kg

£ 1.00
£1.00/kg

Creamfields Mozzarella 210G

£ 0.45
£3.60/kg

Tesco Whole Wheat Fusilli Pasta 500G

£ 0.53
£1.06/kg

Tesco Red Pesto 190G

£ 0.90
£0.47/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here