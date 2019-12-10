Sourz Raspberry 70Cl
Product Description
- Sweet & Sour Spirit
- Sourz Raspberry balances strong hits of fruit with hints of sweet and sour, for an impactful flavour.
- Sourz Raspberry can be enjoyed as a shot, or why not try adding to your prosecco for a fruity pink fizz!
- Sourz raspberry Spritz
- Add Prosecco to a glass and top with Sourz Raspberry
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Alcohol Units
10.5
ABV
15% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Protect from the sun or colour might fade.
Preparation and Usage
- Mix it up with Sourz... just add a mixer & ice.
Name and address
- Beam Global España, S.L.,
- San Ildefonso, 3,
- 11403 Jerez de la Frontera,
- Spain.
Return to
- Maxxium UK Ltd,
- Maxxium House,
- Castle Business Park,
- Stirling,
- FK9 4RT.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
