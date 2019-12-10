By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
Jim Beam Red Stag Black Cherry 70Cl
£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Black Cherry Liqueur Infused with Kentucky Straight Bourbon
  • Red Stag by Jim Beam is a wildly delicious combination of black cherry liqueur infused with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey. As one of the pioneers of flavored bourbon, it blazed uncharted paths to become known and loved for its balance of soft, dark cherry aromas backed by traditional bourbon oakiness. Red Stag by Jim Beam has a warm, smooth finish that's great on its own, mixed with cola or blended with iced tea and lemonade.
  • Made with Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey complemented with luscious black cherry flavours
  • 40% Vol
  • Pack size: 70cl

Information

Alcohol Units

28

ABV

40% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Try a Red Stag and tonic water over cubed ice - perfect on a hot summer's day
  • Red Stag & Cola
  • Vessel: Highball Glass
  • Ingredients:
  • 25 ml of Jim Beam Red Stag
  • 200ml of Cola
  • Method:
  • Fill a long drinks glass with ice, add one part Red Stag and top up with Cola
  • Stir and garnish with lime

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • James B. Beam Distilling Co.,
  • Clermont,
  • Kentucky 40110,
  • USA.

Return to

  • Beam Suntory,
  • Springburn Bond,
  • Carlisle St,
  • Glasgow,
  • G21 1EQ.
  • http://www.jimbeam.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

700ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes lovely

5 stars

Tastes lovely

Usually bought next

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Coca Cola 1.5Ltr

£ 1.95
£0.13/100ml

Offer

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L

£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Jim Beam White Bourbon 70Cl

£ 14.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here