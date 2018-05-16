Anadin Extra Caplets 8S

Product Description
- Aspirin, Paracetamol & Caffeine Caplets
- Whether you're suffering from a tension headache or a migraine, Anadin Extra can help fight your pain.
- Anadin Extra is scientifically developed with a powerful triple action formula - aspirin, paracetamol and caffeine - for effective relief of headaches, aches and pains.
- Anadin Extra gets to work in just 5 minutes* and is available in two formats tailored to your preference: caplets and soluble tablets (*based on caffeine absorption data).
- For relief from:
- Headache, migraine, period pain, back pain, muscle ache & pain, rheumatic pain, fever, toothache, cold & flu symptoms
- Also provides relief from: lower back pain, stiffness, sciatica, sprains, strains, joint swelling, neuralgia, fibrositis and a sore throat.
Information
Ingredients
Each Film-Coated Tablet contains: Aspirin 300mg, Paracetamol 200mg and Caffeine 45mg
Storage
Do not store above 25°C
Preparation and Usage
- Instructions for use:
- Please read the enclosed leaflet before taking this medicine.
- The minimum effective dose should be used for the shortest time necessary to relieve symptoms. Take only as much as you need to relieve your symptoms and leave at least 4 hours between each dose.
- Adults, the elderly and young persons aged 16 and over:
- Take 2 tablets with a drink of water
- Then if necessary take 2 tablets every 4 hours. Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to. If you do not get better, talk to a doctor.
Warnings
- Do not take more than 8 tablets in 24 hours. Do not give to children aged under 16, unless on the advice of a doctor.
- Contains paracetamol and aspirin
- Please read the enclosed leaflet which provides further information about this medicine. Do not take if you are allergic to the active ingredients or any other ingredients contained within this medicine
- Do not take anything else containing paracetamol while taking this medicine. Talk to a doctor at once if you take too much of this medicine, even if you feel well.
- Keep all medicines out of the sight & reach of children.
Name and address
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
- Ramsgate Road,
- Sandwich,
- Kent,
- CT13 9NJ,
- UK.
- To contact our Careline:
- Call 0333 555 2526
- Mon-Fri 9am to 5pm
- Email CarelineUK@pfizer.com
- Or write to us:
- Careline
- Pfizer Consumer Healthcare Ltd,
- Walton Oaks,
- Dorking Road,
- Walton on the Hill,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS.
Lower age limit
16 Years
Net Contents
8 x Caplets
Safety information
