Atkins Advantage Chocolate Brownie Bar 60G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Atkins Advantage Chocolate Brownie Bar 60G
£ 2.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate brownie flavoured bar, 18% dark chocolate, 15% caramel flavour layer, with sweeteners.
  • Visit us on Facebook
  • Lower carb*
  • Enjoy low carb living*
  • *This product contains 45% less carbohydrates than regular Chocolate Brownie flavour bars and helps you enjoy low carb living by balancing your carbohydrate consumption.
  • Atkins has been providing educational information about low carb living for over 40 years.
  • 2,4g Net Carbs
  • 16,8g Total Carbs - 14,4g Polyols
  • Net carbs are what you count with the Atkins approach
  • Excessive consumption may cause a laxative effect.
  • High protein
  • Low sugar
  • No added sugar, contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 60G
Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Humectant (Glycerol), Soy Protein, Cocoa Mass, Sweeteners (Maltitol, Xylitol, Sucralose), Hydrolysed Wheat Gluten, Soy Oil, Cocoa Butter, Milk Protein, Gelatine Hydrolysate, Low Fat Cocoa, Cream Powder (Milk), Flavours, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Milk Fat, Tapioca Starch, Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place.For best before see: Panel.

Additives

  • Contains Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Atkins Int. B.V.,
  • Postbus 40022,
  • 8004 Da Zwolle,
  • The Netherlands.

Importer address

  • Euro Food Brands,
  • 1 Kimbell Mews,
  • NN2 8XB.
  • atkins.com

Return to

Net Contents

60g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 60 g
Energy 1524 kJ915 kJ
-367 kcal220 kcal
Fat 18 g11 g
of which saturates 8,1 g4,9 g
Carbohydrate 28 g16,8 g
of which sugars 2,5 g1,5 g
of which polyols 24 g14,4 g
Fibre 17 g9,9 g
Protein 25 g15 g
Salt 0,84 g0,50 g

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

